Dubai (Al-Ittihad) announced Dubai International Financial Center On the issue of a consultation paper on issuing new regulations to protect intellectual property rights under the Intellectual Property Law No. 4 of 2019. The proposed regulations would contribute to facilitating the administration and enforcement of the DIFC Law to protect intellectual property rights, and strengthening the regulatory framework in the financial center.

The proposed regulations deal with the requirements relating to complaints of infringement of intellectual property rights received by the Intellectual Property Commissioner at the DIFC, the inspection and investigation activities that the Commissioner may conduct while dealing with these complaints, and the requirements for issuing relevant directives.

The proposed regulations lead to the establishment of an expert registry that the IP Commissioner can refer to when investigating complaints and also covers the ability of the IP Commissioner to cooperate with federal and local authorities in the UAE from a law enforcement perspective.

The Center stated that the consultation paper and the legislative proposal can be viewed by visiting the Consultation Papers page of the Dubai International Financial Center /difc.ae/, and opinions and proposals can be submitted no later than May 9. The proposed regulations reflect the commitment of the financial center to provide a strict and transparent legal and regulatory framework in line with the best international practices.