One of the initiatives is the launch of the “Artificial Intelligence License,” which is the first of its kind, and will contribute to attracting more companies to Dubai, according to what was reported by the Emirates News Agency “WAM.”

According to the centre, this step comes after the success of the Dubai International Financial Centre’s “Innovation License”, which contributed to attracting more than 1,100 companies to the centre.

The second initiative announced is “AI as a Service,” an innovative service that will provide a lab for companies to help them assess their readiness to adopt AI. This service will also help companies identify opportunities, make recommendations, and develop and implement strategies.

The two initiatives were announced by Arif Amiri, CEO of the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority, in his opening remarks at the second day of the Dubai Artificial Intelligence and Web3 Festival, stressing that the two initiatives reflect the Dubai International Financial Centre’s commitment to supporting strong economic growth through the adoption of advanced technologies, led by artificial intelligence.

The festival, which kicked off yesterday, brought together 6,800 people from around the world to explore the power of artificial intelligence and its profound impact on various industries and economies, Amiri said.

He stressed the pivotal role played by artificial intelligence in shaping the future of global industries and economies.

Amiri spoke about the Dubai International Financial Centre’s journey in supporting and adopting digitalization and artificial intelligence over the past years, leading to the launch of the Dubai AI Campus last year, which is considered the largest gathering dedicated to artificial intelligence and web 3 companies in the world, and which has so far attracted more than 120 companies, exceeding the target of attracting 75 companies. The centre expects to attract more than 500 companies, create more than 3,000 job opportunities, expand the space of the Dubai AI Campus to more than 100,000 square feet, and attract investments worth $300 million.