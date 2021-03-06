Dubai (Union)

The Dubai International Financial Center announced a proposal to adopt new amendments to some legislations and laws related to the Employment Law, the Data Protection Law and the Financial Insolvency Law, as part of efforts to strengthen the legislative system in the financial center, in line with international best practices.

The DIFC intends to make amendments to Law No. 2 of 2019 (current) regarding employment and issue new regulations to enhance clarity regarding the job qualification plan system, in line with the employee money purchase plan of the Dubai Financial Services Authority, so that the law will be applied. One on these systems.

These amendments also aim to clarify how to file legal claims and disputes under the Employment Law.

The amendments also include annual leave entitlements for employees, the duration of proficiency testing for fixed and short-term contracts, and some specific terminology used in the law.

The proposed amendments will include basic health and safety requirements in the workplace under the Employment Act, and the requirements for working from home, which are becoming more and more common today.

The DIFC will make amendments to the Data Protection Law No. 5 of 2020 (current) to clarify the process of judicial legislation on individuals, in line with international best practices and European legislation on data rights.

The amendments also specify better conditions for legal accountability for observers and data processors, in which the privacy of individuals may be affected by repeated attempts and requests to access their data.

In addition, the amendments will improve the powers of the data commissioner in relation to the information available when issuing a directive or decision to violate the data protection law to comply with the DIFC Courts Law, in relation to the imposition and payment of court costs by the authorities of the DIFC.

As for the latter proposal, the DIFC intends to introduce amendments to the insolvency law No. 1 of 2019 and the financial insolvency regulations for the year 2020 to provide greater flexibility regarding the requirements for obtaining a bond under the insolvency law and regulations.

These amendments will also ensure the standardization of the binding reports of the insolvent for all the different cases of financial insolvency available under the insolvency law, and ensure that the procedures for seizing property belonging to the financially insolvent company are applied to all companies in the DIFC under the Employment Law of 2018.

The above amendment proposals will be published for a period of 30 days of public consultation, with the deadline for submitting comments on these amendments is March 28, 2021.

The proposed amendments reflect the financial position’s commitment to provide a transparent and reliable legal and regulatory framework, in line with global best practices.