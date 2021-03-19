Dubai International discusses equestrian races and their provisions in Islamic law

Dubai (WAM)

The activities of the fourth edition of the Dubai International Equestrian Conference continued for the second day, remotely, under the slogan “Safe Equestrian in Time of Pandemic”.

His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathry, Advisor at the Royal Court and a member of the Senior Scholars Authority and the Permanent Committee for Fatwa in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, presented a lecture entitled “Equestrian races and their provisions in Islamic law,” in which Sheikh Al-Shathri dealt with the provisions of holding sports races, and the provisions of all types of competitions, which confirms The perfection of the Sharia, its comprehensiveness and its validity for every time and place, by explaining its invalid rulings in this field. Sheikh Al-Shathry confirmed the status of horses in Islam, pointing to the existence of horse races since the time of the Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace.

Al-Shathry called on all horse owners, workers and those interested in the field of horses to calculate the reward from God for what they do and in feeding them horses, as well as calculating the reward and reward from God when holding competitions and setting prizes, and to treat the horses with mercy, kindness and distance from unpleasant behavior, and also called for the importance of holding courses Training for equestrian members, in order to train them on the jurisprudential rulings regarding dealing with horses, in order to highlight the true values ​​of Islam in this field.

Regarding the Sharia ruling on horse zakat, His Excellency clarified that if horses are prepared for sale, then zakat is due on them, because God Almighty says: O those who believe, spend the good things that you earned, so what is meant is that if the horse was not intended to sell it, then it does not have zakat according to the correct one. He intended to sell it, so zakat is due on it and the amount of zakat is according to its market value, so its value in the market is estimated, then from this value it is paid a quarter of a tenth, which is 2%, and he also mentioned that zakat was required from the time the horse owner intended to sell it, provided that it completes a full year, but if he sold it before it was completed The Sunnah from the time of the intention to sell does not have to pay zakat, and in his response to selling semen to horses, he said that selling semen is a contemporary issue, and what he sees in this issue is the permissibility of selling the semen because it is a sale of known origin whose origin is known and how it is used. In his book, Explaining Reaching the Goal, he mentioned the evidence indicating that semen is permissible to sell to horses.

The conference continues tomorrow, as the third day includes four sessions, the first is a discussion session entitled “Gulf women’s participation in speed races” and the second session is titled “General Instructions for Equestrian Members in Light of the Covid 19 Pandemic” and the third session deals with the topic “The Impact of Coronavirus on Horses. … and general questions from riders, trainers and horse owners. ”The conference concludes with the last session and deals with the topic of“ the physiological nature of mares during the vaccination period and the challenges that horse owners face in the production season ”.