The competitions of the ninth edition of the “Dubai International CrossFit Championship”, which is held with the support of the Dubai Sports Council at the Ski Dubai Snow Hall in Mall of the Emirates, in which 40 male and female athletes and the best crossfit players in the world will participate, and its competitions will continue until December 18, and the finals will be held at Souk Stadium Dubai Duty Free Tennis in Al Garhoud.

The participants in the tournament compete for prizes totaling 1 million and 300,000 dirhams. The competition includes 7 difficult exercises, including several exercises divided into more than one part. The competitions are held from six in the morning until nine in the morning. The temperature is 4 minus zero, and the participants will move on the next day to the competitions at the Dubai International Tennis Stadium in Al Garhoud on Friday and Saturday.

The Dubai International Crossfit Championship is the largest tournament of its kind after the World Championships held in the United States of America in terms of the strength of the competitions, the value of their prizes, and the number of followers. A documentary was prepared about the tournament, which was broadcast on Netflix and Amazon channels, in addition to the Emirates entertainment network.

The sixth edition of the Dubai International Parachute Championships, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, continues. , target accuracy, coherence, and wind tunnel, and 350 contestants representing 29 countries, namely the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Libya, Russia, America, Canada, Germany, Ukraine, Italy, Belarus, Croatia, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Indonesia, Argentina, France, Britain, Australia, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Austria and Spain.

And concludes Friday, December 17, the Winston Churchill Polo Cup 2021, which will be held at the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club and Resort. Symphony Polo 2021 to be held at Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club

Tomorrow, Thursday, December 16, the activities of the “Dubai International Exhibition and Conference for Heritage Sports” will be held in Dubai Festival City. And opportunities for joint cooperation between those involved in heritage sports, as it represents an important platform for preserving the authentic Emirati culture, customs and traditions and highlighting the latest technologies used in heritage sports.

150 cyclists will participate in the sixth edition of the local cycle race organized by the UAE Cycling Federation on Friday, December 17, in Palm Deira, and extends for 95 kilometers in three categories: the U-23 professional club category, the amateur team category, and the amateur individual category.

The training round of the Spence 92 Cycling Race will be held at Al Qudra Cycling Track on Saturday, with more than 500 cyclists participating.

The UAE Special Olympics Bowling Forum will be held at the Dubai International Bowling Center on Saturday, in cooperation with the Emirates Bowling Federation, with the participation of 40 male and female players, as well as members of the national bowling team, to provide a unique unified experience of bowling. The competitions will begin at ten in the morning and end with honoring Players at two in the afternoon.

The Skechers Run will also be held at the Dubai Police Academy on December 17, with three distances of 2.5 km, 5 km and 10 km. The Emirates Amateur Golf Championship will also be held at the golf course in Meydan, and the Spinneys Family Running Series will be held at Town Square Shopping Center, Circle Center, Al Furjan and Meydan. And Dance Week 2021 at Al Bustan Movenpick Grand Hotel



