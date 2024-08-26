Dubai (WAM)

The Dubai International Program for Writing, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, has announced the launch of the first “Novel Writing” workshops in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which will continue for four months. This workshop is the first workshop concerned with Arabic literature and writing organized by the Dubai International Program for Writing in Jordan.

It aims to provide talented youth with literary skills, teach them the basics of novel writing and creative writing using the latest and best contemporary methods, and provide them with practical training and continuous guidance that refines the participants’ experiences and qualifies them to produce distinguished novels.

Enrich knowledge

For his part, Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, expressed his pleasure that the Foundation contributes to enriching the knowledge and literary movement among segments of Jordanian society, especially its youth, through the “Writing a Novel” workshop, which targets young literary and novelistic talents and seeks to develop their writing skills. This workshop is a continuation of the workshops organized by the Dubai International Program for Writing in a number of Arab cities and capitals, and confirms the Foundation’s keenness to expand channels of support and empowerment for youth across the Arab world.

Talent Support

The workshop, which is being held at the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation headquarters in the capital Amman, is supervised by Dr. Shahla Al-Ajili, a writer and academic specializing in Arabic literature. This comes in line with the program’s vision of enriching the literary and cognitive movement in Arab circles and supporting young talents in the field of novel writing. It includes providing quality education and important practical advice for emerging writers under the supervision of Dr. Shahla Al-Ajili, who has extensive experience in the field of Arabic novels, which contributes to developing their creative abilities and providing them with the knowledge and writing tools that prepare them to produce novels capable of competing at the Arab and international levels.

It is worth noting that the Dubai International Writing Program organizes translation workshops, children’s stories, short stories, novels, literary criticism, and translations of all kinds. It aims to support writers and creatives from among the youth and young people in the Arab world, develop their love of reading and books, and enhance the role and importance of literature in society.