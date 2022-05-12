Dubai International Airport (DXB) has recorded a record rise in the number of passengers since 2020, as the airport received about 13.6 million passengers during the first quarter of this year, which is a strong indication of the restoration of passenger traffic and the great momentum at the world’s busiest international airport, recording the highest rate of traffic For the second consecutive quarter in which passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport (DXB) exceeded the 10 million passenger mark.

The increase in passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport (DXB) during the month of March of this year by about 5.5 million passengers contributed to raising the total number of passengers during the first quarter to 13.6 million, registering a record increase of 15.7% compared to 11.8 million passengers in the fourth quarter of 2021. , and 5.7 million passengers in the first quarter of 2021.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) connects to more than 193 global destinations in 92 countries through 73 international airlines.

Cargo services at Dubai International Airport DXB amounted to about 519,555 tons of air freight during the first three months of this year, recording a decrease of 15.5% compared to the last quarter of 2021, which recorded about 614,834 tons.

The total number of flights during the first quarter reached 81,966, an increase of 5.8% compared to the last quarter of 2021, where 77,475 flights were registered through Dubai International Airport (DXB).

India retained its position as the first destination for DXB in terms of passenger volume, with a total number of passengers of 1.6 million, followed by Saudi Arabia with about 1.1 million passengers, then Pakistan with 997,000 passengers, and the United Kingdom with 934,000 passengers. As for the top three destinations from the cities, London came first with 617 thousand passengers, followed by Riyadh with 517 thousand passengers, then Jeddah with 337 thousand passengers, and finally Istanbul with 324,000 passengers.

For his part, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: “The strong performance witnessed by Dubai International Airport (DXB) over the past period is a great achievement and an important milestone in its history, as it reflects Dubai’s proactive strategy and its tireless efforts to restore air traffic and restore channels of communication between countries. In addition to its global leadership in leading the aviation industry around the world to become a role model to emerge from an unprecedented global crisis.Despite the continuous recovery of passenger traffic driven by several factors that led to exceeding pre-pandemic rates, the return of travel with the opening of many major markets It contributed significantly to achieving a recovery in passenger traffic, with an estimated increase of 60% over the indicators in 2019.”

Griffiths added that there are promising expectations for the current year in light of the strong performance indicators so far, as expectations indicate that the annual passenger traffic will reach 58.3 million passengers, exceeding the initial expectations with a significant increase.



