Dubai International Airport DXB expected traffic to reach about two million passengers during the next eight days, starting today, bringing the average daily number of passengers to 245,000 passengers to and from Dubai.

He pointed out that January 2 is expected to be the busiest day, with the number of passengers exceeding 257,000.

This comes at a time when the average daily number of passengers witnessed a tangible recovery, recording a movement similar to pre-pandemic levels, on the back of the strong recovery witnessed by the travel sector during 2022, making the last season of this year one of the busiest since 2019.

The rise in passenger traffic this December is due to a combination of factors including the seasonal influx of visitors, the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Doha, and Dubai’s attractiveness as a preferred tourist destination over the past two years.

For its part, Dubai Airports is keen on coordinating and cooperating closely with all partners in the aviation sector, control operations, strategic and commercial partners and service providers to ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience during the holiday season.

Travel activity will continue at Dubai International Airport (DXB) during the coming days, coinciding with the holiday season and until the beginning of next year.

In this context, Dubai Airports has announced a number of tips and guidelines to ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience for all passengers.

And Dubai Airports urged travelers to follow some tips, including: that children over 12 years of age can use smart gates to speed up the passport control process, plan for some extra time to reach the airport due to the expected crowds at peak time, and travelers from Terminal 1 must arrive To the airport 3 hours before the departure time of the aircraft, take advantage of the online check-in service or self-service to save time and effort, recommend passengers from Terminal 3 to take advantage of the self-service options to check-in provided by Emirates Airlines, and check the weight of the bags And review travel documents before leaving the house before reaching the security inspection area, and the Dubai Metro can be used to get to and from the airport to avoid the crowded traffic.