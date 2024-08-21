Dubai International Airport (DXB) announced today, Wednesday, its readiness to receive 3.43 million passengers during the period between August 21 and September 2, with a daily traffic rate of 264,000 passengers, indicating that this expected increase in the number of passengers comes with the start of the return period from the summer vacations.

He explained, in a press statement, that the period between August 31 and September 1 is expected to witness heavy travel, as the airport is expected to receive more than half a million passengers during these two days.

September 1 is expected to be the busiest day, with 291,000 passengers expected.

In the same vein, Dubai Airports is collaborating with airlines, stakeholders and strategic partners to ensure a smooth journey for everyone.