Dubai International Airport (DXB) witnessed an exceptional year full of achievements, receiving 87 million guests during the past year, exceeding annual expectations and passenger traffic levels before the global pandemic. This outstanding performance represents a historic achievement that records the fastest recovery for a major airport in the world, and comes as confirmation Dubai's position as a leading global center in the travel and tourism sector and consolidates the position of Dubai International Airport as a major hub for international passenger traffic.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, stressed on this occasion that the number of passengers through Dubai International Airport during the past year is a clear testimony to the continued success in achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al. Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and translating His Highness’s directives into more growth opportunities within various economic sectors, the most important of which is the air transport sector, with its direct impact on all other sectors, due to its role in connecting the countries and regions of the world. Facilitating the movement of individuals and goods alike.

His Highness appreciated the great efforts behind this new achievement under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, Supreme Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, making Dubai an active partner in enhancing travel and aviation capabilities around the world and restoring… Defining quality standards in this vital sector. His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai pointed out that these results confirm Dubai’s ability to overcome all challenges, regardless of their size and scope of influence, and His Highness said: “This exceptional performance confirms the continuous growth of Dubai’s position as one of the most preferred destinations for travel, tourism and doing business, and reflects its pivotal role in connecting… The world is east, west, north and south. One of the goals of Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda is to strengthen its position as one of the three best cities in the world for tourism and business during the next decade. The numbers confirm that we are quickly approaching achieving this strategic goal.” His Highness concluded by saying: “This success is the result of a conscious investment led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum over the years during which Dubai strengthened its position in the world of travel with new standards in the quality of service for travelers. We are proud of the world’s confidence in our capabilities and we do not just promise to maintain the high level.” To serve travelers and exceed their expectations to new levels of excellence.”

For his part, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: “I have a wonderful feeling of pride in all the employees at Dubai International Airport for their dedication and tireless pursuit of excellence, which has led us to achieve exceptional achievements and break many records. The year 2023 was an exceptional year, and a living testament to Our firm commitment to the spirit of innovation, maintaining the highest levels of efficiency, and providing a distinguished experience for our guests. This has been reflected in achieving the highest levels of internal participation, which highlights our commitment to enhancing the culture of cooperation, as every participation remains truly appreciated while enabling every employee to fully demonstrate his abilities and skills and employ them in the optimal manner. “I would also like to express my gratitude to our dedicated team, which represents the beating heart of our organization, and to our strategic partners, whose continued cooperation has played an essential role in achieving these achievements.”

Griffiths added: “We look to the future by renewing our commitment to enhancing the airport experience for all our guests, and we confirm this by launching an important project to expand and renew the facilities at Dubai International Airport with the aim of developing the airport’s infrastructure to keep pace with the expected future growth in travel demand, and to maintain the airport’s position.” Dubai International is a leading global travel hub, as it is considered a reference in shaping travel experiences and a standard of excellence in the aviation sector.”

– Passenger movement

Dubai International Airport witnessed a significant increase in the number of guests traveling during the year 2023, as the total number of passengers reached 86,994,365 million passengers, an annual increase of 31.7%, exceeding the number of passengers recorded in 2019 (86.4 million passengers). These numbers were mainly driven by the strong growth witnessed in the second half, during which the number of passengers reached 45.4 million.

The number of passengers in the last quarter of last year reached 22.4 million passengers, a growth of 13.8% compared to the same period of the previous year, while the third quarter maintained its position as the busiest last year with 23 million passengers, making it the busiest quarter in passenger numbers since the year. 2019.

December was the busiest month in the last quarter with 7.8 million passengers, while August was the busiest month last year with 7.9 million passengers. It is noteworthy that Dubai International Airport connects to 262 destinations via more than 102 international airlines in 104 countries around the world.

– Operational excellence and guest experience

The baggage handling system at Dubai International Airport, DXB, was able to handle 77.5 million bags in 2023, which is the largest number of bags handled in one year at the airport.

Despite the annual increase in baggage volume, which reached 24.6%, Dubai International Airport maintained a baggage delivery success rate of 99.8%, i.e. 2.2 unhandled bags per 1,000 passengers. The average length of time waiting for departing passengers was recorded when monitoring Passports take less than 7 minutes for about 95% of travelers.

While the average waiting time at the security checkpoints upon departure was less than 4 minutes for 97.5% of the total number of guests traveling. Dubai International Airport scored 4.5 in the Airport Council International's globally recognized Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme, the highest score achieved among airports to date.

This achievement confirms the airport’s firm commitment to providing an exceptional experience for passengers, achieving the highest levels of passenger satisfaction and improving the quality of services provided.

– The most prominent international destinations

India ranked first in terms of the number of passengers with a total of 11.9 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia in second place with a total of 6.7 million passengers, and the United Kingdom with a total of 5.9 million passengers. The list of the most prominent destinations also included: Pakistan (4.2 million), the United States (3.6 million), Russia (2.5 million), and Germany (2.5 million). As the main destination with a total of 3.7 million passengers, it was followed by Riyadh with a total of 2.6 million passengers, and Mumbai with a total of 2.5 million passengers.

– Shipping

Dubai International Airport handled goods totaling 1,805,898 tons in 2023, a slight decline of 4.5% compared to the previous year. Shipping volumes recorded a growth of 20.4% year-on-year in the last quarter, reaching 506,018 tons.|

– Flights

The increase in the number of guests during the year was reflected in the air traffic at the airport, as the total number of flights during the past year reached 416,405 flights, an annual increase of 21.3%, which is the most flights in one year at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

– Annual forecasts

Early forecasts show that Dubai International Airport (DXB) is expected to receive about 88.8 million passengers at the end of 2024, which puts it within striking distance of the highest level of passenger traffic recorded in 2018, which reached 89.1 million passengers.