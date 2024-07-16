Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), the region’s first multidisciplinary Bachelor of Design, announces its participation in the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Global Design Lab Competition. The competition aims to challenge students to create impactful solutions to climate change and biodiversity. Through its participation in such global competitions, DIDI aims to equip students with the skills and creative abilities needed to meet future challenges by gaining practical experience and contributing to Dubai’s knowledge-based creative economy..

The Terra Carta Design Lab competition was launched by His Majesty King Charles III, then Prince of Wales, and Sir Jony Ive in 2021, in partnership with the Royal College of Art, London. This year, the Design Lab has taken the competition to the global stage, collaborating with the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (UAE), the Royal College of Art (UK), the Rhode Island School of Design (USA) and the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad (India)..

Industry experts from each of the world’s most prestigious design schools have evaluated ten finalists and qualified them for the final round, where Sir Jony Ive and Jennifer Jordan Summer, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, will be the final judges this summer. The eight winners will be announced this fall, and will receive funding and mentorship to further develop their innovative designs to scale and ultimately bring them to market..

The students’ designs highlight a wide range of innovations and solutions aimed at addressing the climate change and biodiversity crisis. They thus address topics related to reducing carbon emissions, reducing the noticeable negative effects of fast fashion, and rebalancing marine life, by leveraging technological innovations and pioneering solutions..

10 projects shortlisted for Terra Carta competition

• Polyurethane foam is a synthetic material commonly used in the fashion and sports footwear industry. While many designers are turning to it due to its plant-based, cruelty-free and low-impact manufacturing practices, its manufacturing process is energy-intensive and there are few options to convert it into a sustainable material due to its plastic components. To this end, DIDI students Shahd Ahmed Al Karmalawi, Mariam Najeeb Karl Hayes Al Maskari and Omar Bin Al Khattab designed Threadloop, an alternative foam-like material made from recycled fast fashion waste, to use this waste to create a sustainable solution and contribute to the creation of a circular economy within the fashion industry..

• “Fuse is an innovative electricity harvesting system designed by student Dalila Mansour, which helps convert the energy generated during cycling into usable electricity in a very efficient way..

• Students Arjun Prince and Arian Thomas designed Sebastian, a modular system that combines aquaponics, hydroponics, and artificial intelligence. Aquaponics is a sustainable method of fish farming that combines aquaculture (raising fish in a controlled environment) and hydroponics (growing plants without soil) to create a nutrient-rich, recyclable system..

• Carbon Capture Textiles by Rachel Lee Barkhuizen and Samara Rajaratnam, who propose fabrics that can directly absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, just like trees, to reduce carbon emissions..

• Coral reefs, which sometimes host over a million marine species and provide a natural barrier to protect shorelines from storms and erosion, are under threat from pollution, overfishing, poaching and coral extraction. The Seashell.Waste project, designed by student Dalal Jabel, aims to explore the possibility of creating biomaterials using seashells and natural materials to bind them together, enabling coral to once again play a pivotal role in sustaining marine life..

• The “Illumaire” project, designed by student Suad Al Fardan, aims to replace sequins and glitter made of microplastic with fish scales, as a first-of-its-kind biodegradable alternative..

• Student Sanaa Mohammed took the initiative to design the “AeroFi” device, which is intended for people suffering from chronic respiratory diseases. It is a smart device that collects real-time data on air pollution levels and monitors fine particles. (PM2.5) emitted by individuals into the air.

• “Aquave, designed by Aya Farhan Al-Atrash, Jida Mohammed Fayez Al-Hajj and Yass Sabbagh, is a biodegradable, zero-waste droplet added to shampoo bottles to reduce plastic pollution from high-density polyethylene..

• The “Cultivating Resistance” project, designed by student Hind Tawakul, provides an ecosystem based on biodiversity and the integration of traditional agricultural techniques with innovative methods of food production..

• Student Mohammed Baazim proposed creating a collaborative community space, “House of Earth,” to design alternative biomaterials and foster collaborative creativity to address the challenge of overconsumption..

• Commenting on the competition, Mohammad Abdullah, President of Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, said: “Our future depends largely on our ability to innovate and create effective designs. The Terra Carta Design Lab Competition is a testament to the pivotal role that the creative sector will play in creating effective solutions to pressing crises around the world today, by leveraging the arts, academia and science to create comprehensive and applicable sustainability solutions that benefit humanity. Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation is proud to represent Dubai and the region in such a prestigious global competition, providing our students with a pioneering platform to successfully launch their careers and develop their creative skills. The designs that our students succeeded in creating reflect the core values ​​that Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation is based on, which is to design solutions that meet the needs of individuals and contribute to adding significant value to their lives and shaping a bright future on all social, digital and creative levels, which enhances Dubai’s position as a leading global center for art and culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for creative and artistic talent, and contributes to consolidating its position as a capital For the creative economy.

“Through the Sustainable Markets Initiative, we are accelerating the building of a sustainable future by inspiring the private sector and a new generation of future leaders, including the Design Lab finalists, to come up with groundbreaking ideas and collaborate to create together,” said Jennifer Jordan Saifi, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative. “The projects that students have created are a testament to what we can achieve when we combine design, engineering, innovation, technology, art and global expertise to create transformative changes at the systems level.”.

“Through the Sustainable Markets Initiative, we seek to create new and effective ways to connect industrial, financial and state systems with the many emerging innovations around the world, so that together we can innovate and implement solutions on a global scale. There is no doubt that we can learn a lot from the positive, multidisciplinary and multigenerational approach adopted by the Terra Carta Design Lab, based on the fact that we are one people sharing the same planet and seeking to face the same future challenges,” she added..

Sir Jony Ive, Chancellor of the Royal College of Art in the UK and a member of the Terra Carta Design Lab’s global jury, said: “I am delighted that Terra Carta Design Lab has succeeded in bringing four world-class design schools and institutions to participate in this year’s competition. The lab plays a significant role in elevating students’ innovative and creative ideas into tangible, workable projects, as well as highlighting the importance of interdisciplinary design and collaboration to address pressing global challenges.”.

The finalists and winners of the inaugural Terra Carta Design Lab competition, launched in 2021, have since received over £35 million* in funding and won additional awards, including the Earthshot Prize“

The innovative curriculum at Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation has been designed in collaboration with the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Parsons The New School for Design. Through this curriculum, Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation aspires to prepare a new generation of creative designers and provide them with the necessary skills to innovate solutions that add significant value to people’s lives and contribute to shaping a bright future on all social, digital and creative levels..

The competition focuses on students with at least two areas of specialization from product design, multimedia design, fashion design and strategic design management, to develop their creative problem-solving skills and enable them to contribute in responsible and sustainable ways to shaping a better future for all. DIDI has always been keen to enable design students to succeed in their careers by providing them with the necessary flexibility and high ability to adapt to the rapidly changing circumstances within the design and digital jobs sectors..