Yesterday, the Dubai Health Authority launched the “Dubai in One Day” initiative with the aim of stimulating the health tourism movement and enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness as an ideal destination for those seeking treatment and hospitalization, during its participation in the Arab Health Exhibition, and in cooperation with its strategic partners.

The authority stated that the initiative targets the markets of the Arab Gulf and the African continent with a package of various medical examination packages offered by the leading health facilities in Dubai, and within easy and quick procedures in the reservation process and conducting medical examinations within a maximum of six hours, and at competitive prices compared to the prices offered by the best destinations. Medical Tourism.

Dr. Marwan Al-Mulla, Executive Director of the Authority’s Health Regulation Sector, confirmed that the initiative comes within the continuous plans and efforts undertaken by the Authority in cooperation with its strategic partners to enhance Dubai’s position as a leading destination for health tourism and introduce the advanced capabilities of the health system in the emirate, and the facilities provided by the government to patients. People coming from all over the world to benefit from the various medical services in the various health facilities in the emirate, which are based on employing the latest international technologies in the medical field.

For his part, the Director of the Health Tourism Department at the Authority, Muhammad Al Muhairi, explained that the initiative includes three packages (basic, executive and comprehensive), as each package includes a package of various medical examinations, the results of which appear according to this initiative within (24-48) hours.

He said that the initiative seeks in its first phase, which will continue until next July, to reach the target markets in the Arab Gulf region, while the second phase targets the markets of the African continent.

Al-Muhairi reviewed the multiple advantages of the initiative, which targets the age group (25-50 years), represented by the speed of obtaining appointments, comprehensive medical examination services and their results, medical consultation services, and obtaining the necessary treatment services in accordance with best international medical practices and standards.