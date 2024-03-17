Today in Dubai Expo City, the Community Development Authority in Dubai and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai organized the “Dubai Iftar” initiative for its third consecutive season, as part of the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign this year, which was launched at the beginning of the holy month under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The “Dubai Iftar” initiative is a unique initiative of its kind in the region, as it brings together the leaders of all religions, sects and sects residing in the Emirate of Dubai at one table to break the fast together, with the participation of members of the diplomatic and consular bodies in the emirate, dignitaries, notables and state officials, as the initiative aims to spread the values ​​of familiarity. Love, promoting and spreading the spirit of peaceful coexistence and cohesion, bringing viewpoints closer between communities, and accepting others with all their beliefs without discrimination or racism.

Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said: “This event translates one of the meanings of tolerance and compassion that characterize the holy month and emphasizes the cohesion of cultures and beliefs that characterize our society, as coexistence and freedom to practice religious worship and rituals constitute one of the values ​​that characterize our society, which is based on… On mutual respect and a commitment to protecting and integrating its members, regardless of their cultural or religious background, and because fasting is an opportunity to elevate the human spirit and enhance solidarity and feeling for others, Ramadan constitutes an annual starting point for renewing our joint commitment to the importance of cooperation to develop the society in which we are blessed to live, and for each of us to contribute in turn to strengthening the ties between its members. and improve their quality of life.”

She added, “This breakfast, which brings together representatives of various religious and cultural beliefs, constitutes an important opportunity to remember together that we share one goal, which is to protect our society and its continued development, because social development is not the responsibility of governments or organizations alone, but rather a collective goal that requires the effective participation of every individual in Society, whether through an idea, voluntary work, a charitable initiative, or support for programs and initiatives that go to the heart of societal needs.”

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, stressed that the “Dubai Iftar” over the past years was a starting point that reflected the concept of the Emirati culture rooted in coexistence and acceptance of others, and that the idea of ​​​​its launch in the holy month due to the atmosphere of familiarity, closeness and solidarity it brings, Pointing out that the social fabric of the United Arab Emirates witnesses a uniqueness that distinguishes it from its peers in terms of the cultural diversity that the Emirate of Dubai is full of, which has made achieving the initiative’s message clearer and stronger, as there are more than 200 nationalities and languages ​​in Dubai alone.

He said: “Dubai Iftar is the result of combined sincere efforts and hard work that translates the vision of the leadership, as it has today become a symbol of the principle of moderation and wisdom, and a distinguished model in telling the story of peaceful coexistence on the land of this good country, as this initiative received a great positive response at the level of the region. Here we gather with individuals without regard or consideration of culture, religion, or any other dimension that may constitute an obstacle to communication, and through this gathering we send a message of love, tolerance and peace from Dubai to all sects and religions in the world.”

For his part, Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri, Advisor for Cultural Communication and General Coordinator of Ramadan Activities in Dubai, stated that Al Wasl Square in Expo City Dubai was chosen to hold the “Dubai Iftar” initiative due to the symbolism of Al Wasl Square as an icon for connecting minds and civilizations in the world, and the call was also expanded for more Representatives of sects and religions and members of the country’s consular and diplomatic bodies this year, pointing out that the initiative, in its first and second editions, had a wide global resonance at all levels in the region, in the local and international media, and in research and thought centers, as the Emirate of Dubai was considered a qualitative cultural interface in the world. .

It is noteworthy that the “#Ramadan_in_Dubai” campaign is being implemented by “Brand Dubai”, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, by coordinating the celebrations of the holy month of Ramadan, in partnership with a large number of government and private agencies in Dubai, including various community events that are specific to the month. Al-Fadil, this is the first time that Ramadan activities, events and initiatives have been brought together in a unified framework that ensures the highest levels of coordination among them to ensure that the celebration of the holy month is as complete as possible.