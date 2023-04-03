Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Yesterday evening, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai held the “Dubai Iftar” initiative for the second season in a row. It is a unique initiative in the region, as leaders of all religions and different sects residing in the Emirate of Dubai gather at one table for breakfast together, with the participation of members of the diplomatic corps. And the consulate in the emirate and some senior state officials.

The Sheikh, Bohra, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Coptic Church, and Jaafari Endowments participated in the iftar. It aims to consolidate the principle of moderation and wisdom, reject racism and accept the other for all religions, and reflect the Emirati culture, which is rooted in peaceful coexistence and solidarity, especially in the holy month of Ramadan.

The initiative also reflects the image of the Emirate of Dubai as the capital of culture, religious freedom, stability and development, which is the culture that our world needs today, away from fanaticism of sect, religion, race, color or gender.

Participants in the Dubai Iftar emphasized that the United Arab Emirates represents a unique model of coexistence, human brotherhood, and acceptance of the other, pointing out that the country was founded on the values ​​of love, intimacy, and cooperation with others, and this model is what the world needs now, especially in its current circumstances that witness a lot. of disputes and conflicts.

And they said: “The initiative embodies the principle of moderation and wisdom, the rejection of racism, and coexistence adopted by the United Arab Emirates in an atmosphere of familiarity, brotherhood, cohesion, and acceptance of the other.”

They expressed their happiness at learning about the culture and obligation of fasting among Muslims, noting the mutual respect for cultures and components of religions, sects and sects on the land of the Emirates.

The “Dubai Iftar” was attended by Dr. Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, the executive directors and advisor for cultural communication in the department, and the heads of the Ramadan Dubai initiative teams, in addition to members of the diplomatic and consular corps in the country and the sponsors and participants in Ramadan Dubai.

The “Dubai Iftar” initiative comes within the activities of “Ramadan Dubai 2023” organized by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai under the slogan “Ramadan Dubai with those we love”, and under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE. , Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the activities of Ramadan Dubai aim to spread the values ​​of intimacy and love, and to promote and spread the spirit of peaceful coexistence and cohesion between citizens and residents of the communities.

Al Wasl Square

This year, for the “Dubai Iftar” initiative, Al Wasl Square in Expo Dubai was chosen to host the “Dubai Iftar” initiative, due to the symbolism of Al Wasl Square as an icon of communication between minds and civilizations in the world. This year, more representatives of sects and religions, members of consular and diplomatic bodies were invited in the state.

In his speech on this occasion, Dr. Hamad Al-Shaibani raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect and preserve him, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. And their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates, and to the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, and to the people of the Emirates and residents on its land.

He stressed that the wise leadership was keen to preserve the basic components of society coexisting on the land of the Emirates, the land of humanity, tolerance and love.

He said: “The UAE is a land of peace, love and brotherhood, and they are pillars laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed, God willing, may God bless his soul, and their pain is one of the foundations on which the UAE was built.”

He stressed that the UAE society with all its components is a single fabric with all its components, nationalities and religions, indicating that this collective Iftar is a message of peace and love emanating from the Emirates to the world.