Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, Dubai Humanitarian Aid has facilitated the arrival of relief shipments to the capital of Chad, N’Djamena.

A Boeing 747 cargo plane took off from Al Maktoum International Airport yesterday, carrying 90 tons of medical supplies and relief items provided by the World Health Organization and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. These vital resources are expected to support more than 70,000 Sudanese.

“Speed ​​of response is the difference between life and death. Our ability to mobilize and deliver aid is a testament to strong partnerships and the constant support of our leadership in Dubai,” said Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian City.

“WHO is delivering 37 tonnes of life-saving medical fluids to treat thousands of people in need of immediate medical assistance. This airlift provided by Dubai Humanitarian City is essential to overcome logistical challenges and represents a significant support to WHO’s health emergency response,” said Robert Blanchard, Director of Emergency Operations for WHO’s Global Health Logistics Centre.

Benjamin Safari, Head of Supply Management at UNHCR, praised the generous support from Dubai Humanitarian City, noting that 53 tons of essential supplies were provided to meet the urgent humanitarian needs in Sudan. This will allow assistance to those affected in the Darfur region, which has been affected by massive floods and is already suffering from famine.

The cost of the relief airlift amounted to AED 1.48 million ($405,000), which was fully funded by the Global Humanitarian Impact Fund of Dubai Humanitarian, which is dedicated to supporting urgent humanitarian missions from Dubai to the world.

• Giuseppe Saba: The speed of response is the difference between life and death.. and our ability to deliver aid is a testament to the constant support of our leadership in Dubai.