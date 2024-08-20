Dubai Humanitarian, in cooperation with the Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the UAE, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD), celebrated World Humanitarian Day to express solidarity with those affected by humanitarian crises, and to highlight the efforts of humanitarian workers who provide them with support.

The event brought together more than 100 humanitarian leaders, focusing on the personal experiences and courage of humanitarian workers at the national and international levels, coinciding with World Humanitarian Day on 19 August.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian Aid, stressed the vital role of cooperation in addressing the growing challenges facing humanitarian workers worldwide. He said, “At Dubai Humanitarian Aid, we stand by our fellow humanitarian workers and their families as they dedicate their lives to supporting those in need, and we honor their courage and determination. Unfortunately, the list of humanitarian workers who have lost their lives while providing humanitarian aid continues to grow, and it is our shared responsibility to ensure their safety and well-being as they carry out their vital work. They should never be targeted.”

For her part, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the UAE, Berangere Boyle, expressed the United Nations’ pride in working side by side with the UAE through Dubai Humanitarian City to contribute to humanitarian work around the world, noting that the spirit of giving and commitment to the principles of humanitarian work that the UAE embodies lies at the heart of what World Humanitarian Day represents in terms of solidarity, compassion and action.