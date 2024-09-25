Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, Dubai Humanitarian City has transported urgent relief supplies to the Gaza Strip via the Egyptian port of Al Arish, in a coordinated effort to support those affected and displaced.

The Boeing 747 took off from Dubai Royal Air Wing, carrying 71.6 tons of essential medical supplies from the World Health Organization’s stockpile and the World Food Programme’s UN Humanitarian Response Depot. The shipment included cholera medication, the Inter-Agency Emergency Health Kit, as well as health relief equipment and medicines.

“Dubai Humanitarian Foundation places a high priority on alleviating the suffering of those affected by the devastating conflict in Gaza, and thanks to the great support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we are able to deliver aid to those affected in Gaza. Our commitment remains steadfast to ensure that essential aid reaches those most in need in these exceptional circumstances,” said Mohammed Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian Foundation.

This is the 19th shipment that Dubai Humanitarian has sent to Gaza since the beginning of the crisis in October 2023. The value of the supplies in this shipment is estimated at approximately AED 3.8 million, which is expected to contribute to the relief and assistance of more than 300,000 people from the people of Gaza.

“WHO has delivered over US$9.2 million worth of essential medicines, health supplies and equipment to Gaza since the beginning of the conflict, representing around 40% of the total shipments sent from our logistics hub in Dubai,” said Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

“The flight, carrying 62.3 metric tons of life-saving medicines for communicable and non-communicable diseases, is one of a total of 13 cargo flights coordinated by Dubai Humanitarian since the start of the crisis, allowing WHO and partners to quickly deliver critical health supplies. This vital lifeline has been made possible thanks to the generous support and coordination of the Government of Dubai and Dubai Humanitarian, whose strong partnerships are essential to our humanitarian efforts in Gaza and beyond,” she added.

“Thanks to the leadership of the UAE, the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the strong support of Dubai Humanitarian Aid, the UAE has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to humanitarian work worldwide for decades. This latest airlift, carrying 71 metric tons of life-saving supplies to the most vulnerable people in Gaza, demonstrates this continued commitment. As the humanitarian logistics arm of the United Nations, WFP is proud to play its role in amplifying the efforts of the UN and other humanitarian partners to provide immediate and effective support to those most in need,” said Stephen Anderson, WFP Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Dubai Humanitarian continues to support the global response efforts of the international humanitarian community, through the Global Humanitarian Impact Fund, as it sent a shipment yesterday to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to combat the outbreak of the mpox disease, in cooperation with the World Health Organization.

