The Dubai Government Human Resources Department organized the strategic retreat “HR

Director General of the Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, stressed that the Department is keen to raise the productivity of Dubai government employees through an integrated system that focuses on attracting the best talents, enhancing their performance, developing them professionally for the purpose of retaining them, and creating attractive work environments that suit the aspirations of the millennial generation and the new generation of employees. The government of the future, in cooperation and coordination with government agencies in Dubai, in addition to building an institutional culture based on continuous development and learning, and raising the readiness of government agencies in Dubai for digital transformation by developing employee skills.

He urged all participants in the strategic retreat to work together in a team spirit, to monitor challenges, and identify available solutions and options, to achieve excellence in human resources in Dubai.

He stressed the department’s keenness on excellence and development, and its aspiration to new future horizons that direct minds towards broader horizons and ideas towards what goes beyond the present, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, as His Highness says: “ We have many opportunities ahead of us, and our ambitions are always great, and we work to achieve them together. Our ultimate goal is to continue, in the spirit of one team, to achieve a positive impact on the lives of every individual in Dubai society.”

Al Falasi pointed out that many studies conducted during and after the Corona pandemic focused on the expectations and effects resulting from technological developments on the future of human resources and the workforce, as these variables will affect human resources policies, the emergence of new jobs and the increased demand for future skills in a way that supports transformation. For the new form of institutions, and harnessing technology to develop technical solutions to serve optimal management of human resources.

He said that studies have shown the importance of ensuring that the workforce acquires specialized skills and knowledge by supporting integrated learning, enhancing the concept of innovation, and achieving flexibility and the ability to adapt to all future requirements to raise government efficiency and productivity.

He added that with the positives that technological development brings, a group of challenges have emerged, and this requires those concerned to focus on the positive effects and invest them optimally to ensure access to a better future for human resources, include them in plans to confront risks, and explore ways to contain them and turn them into positive opportunities that can be benefited from.