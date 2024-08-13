The Dubai Government Human Resources Department recently held the second session of the Human Resources Forum this year via the Microsoft Teams platform, under the slogan “Raising the level of skills of the workforce and refining them”, in the presence of the Director General of the Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, and with the participation of department directors, section heads, and human resources specialists in the Dubai Government.

Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri, Director of the Center for Future Studies at the University of Dubai, gave a presentation titled “Upskilling and Reskilling the Workforce in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” which addressed global trends impacting the future of the workforce, such as technology: artificial intelligence and automation, the shift from hiring to hiring, green economy, sustainability and social responsibility, evolving leadership roles, and data-driven human resources. The presentation also highlighted the importance of upskilling the workforce to keep pace with digital transformations.

Mariam Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Shared Services at ADNOC Sour Gas, also gave a detailed presentation entitled “ADNOC Academy: Stages of Developing and Raising the Efficiency of the Workforce.”

The forum also addressed the topic of “Skills Required in the Future”, including basic skills and competencies, technical and specialized skills, artificial intelligence skills, basic digital skills, the lifelong learning mindset, and learning agility.

The forum reviewed statistics from the World Economic Forum’s “Future of Jobs” report for 2023, which indicated that 42% of work tasks will be automated by 2027, and that 44% of workforce skills will change over the next five years.

He also touched on the need to hone and reshape skills to face the rapid changes in the labour market.