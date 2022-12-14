Dubai will host the Governance, Performance, Risk and Compliance Summit 2023, on January 25, 2023, with the participation of more than 100 government and private institutions and elite CEOs, specialists and decision-makers in the field of governance, risk and compliance, with the aim of shedding light on technology issues and the main trends that shape the future of enterprise management. .

The summit is considered; Sponsored by Ejiat Events, and hosted by Corporate Worldwide Software, it is the world’s largest gathering for governance, risk and compliance analysis with respect to performance and strategy.

The summit will feature panel discussions and a round table on “The Future of Effective Governance” with the participation of experts in the field to present their insights on the latest trends in corporate business management, the challenges facing organizations, and solutions that enable them to improve their performance and achieve their main priorities.

It is noteworthy that the first session of the summit will be held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on January 23, 2023, followed by the Dubai summit on the 25th of the same month, with the participation of a number of keynote speakers.

The summit is being held in an era of rapid growth in the risk environment and digital transformation, which reinforces the importance of risk management, and customers and employees are looking for companies that align with their values.

According to a recent survey, more than 75% of organizations acknowledge that technology systems operating in isolation pose a risk management challenge, while only 35% of these organizations are taking enterprise-wide action to address the issue. The summit will discuss the factors and trends affecting governance, risk and compliance, and how organizations can focus on flexibility, integrity and accountability in risk management.