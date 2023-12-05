The Dubai Police General Command announced the launch of the activities of the 18th edition of the Forum and Meeting of Directors of Training Centers accredited by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), affiliated with the United Nations, which is hosted by Dubai for four days, with the presence and participation of 48 executive directors in the field of civil aviation security training, from 27 Countries around the world.

The event, organized by the Dubai Civil Aviation Security Center at Dubai Police, in partnership and cooperation with ICAO, was attended by the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs at Dubai Police, Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, and the Head of the Support and Development Department in the Security and Facilities Department at ICAO. David Sterland, Deputy Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, Omar bin Ghalib, and Director of the Dubai Civil Aviation Security Centre, Colonel Engineer Marwan Mohammed Singal.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs at Dubai Police, Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, confirmed that the effective role played by the organization in international cooperation for training and the transfer of training expertise had a good impact on developing the training system in the region, which was directly reflected on Developing laws and legislation, and implementing training programs that effectively contributed to securing and protecting the civil aviation sector with a high degree of efficiency and professionalism.

He praised ICAO’s field follow-ups at various airports in the world, measuring the level and impact of training there, and praised the role of the General Civil Aviation Authority in the UAE for its unlimited support to the Dubai Civil Aviation Security Center in the Dubai Police, in implementing its training plan, and continuous and permanent coordination to strengthen the security system. Civil aviation in the country and dissemination of training and knowledge in the region.

He added: “The Dubai Civil Aviation Security Center in Dubai has kept pace with developments taking place in the aviation sector in all fields, especially those related to security, as it derives legislation and laws from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and carries out strategic planning as a basis for developing executive plans and programmes. The center has kept pace with developments in the field of training, by implementing many training programs using 3D technology, and preparing programs that include electronic training on security inspections.”

Omar bin Ghalib said: “The forum embodies the importance of the unremitting efforts of the International Civil Aviation Organization with regard to setting standards and recommendations, developing legislation and monitoring the quality of performance of the training system on civil aviation activities in all countries of the world, under the umbrella of the Global Audit Program (continuous monitoring approach).” In the civil aviation security and safety sectors.

He continued: “The forum also confirms the importance of joint cooperation between ICAO and member states to reach new heights of excellence, by confronting challenges and improving the quality and development of training in the civil aviation sector, while hosting the Dubai Civil Aviation Security Center for the forum confirms the vital role it plays.” Center in the field of aviation security training.

He added: “The General Civil Aviation Authority attaches utmost importance to training in all areas of the civil aviation sector, by continuing to maintain harmony between national legislation, rules and recommendations related to training in the annexes of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), with a focus on encouraging innovation.” And initiatives in the field of training, and finding flexible and proactive solutions in this regard, in continuous coordination with training centers in the country.”

The Director of the Dubai Civil Aviation Security Center, Colonel Engineer Marwan Muhammad Singel, confirmed that the forum is being organized for the third time in Dubai, after the executive directors of training departments and centers voted during the meeting held last year in the United Kingdom, to choose Dubai to hold the 18th edition of the forum, and the meeting The year plays a major role in anticipating the future in the field of training in civil aviation security, and facilitating services provided to travelers in accordance with international best practices.

He said: “Dubai was chosen to hold the forum due to its great capabilities and distinguished position in the field of civil aviation, in addition to the global reputation enjoyed by the Dubai Aviation Security Center in the field of training and qualification for workers in the field of civil aviation,” pointing out that the decisions issued About the forum: It will enhance conformity with standards and procedures applied at airports around the world, by enhancing security training and facilitating services for strategic partners in the field of aviation.

During its four days, the forum discusses updates related to aviation security at ICAO, strategies for building human capabilities in the field of security procedures at airports and service facilities, relevant regional initiatives, global training guidelines, training materials and the review and development of their contents, and their comprehensive evaluation. , which raises the levels of training, as the UAE applies legislation that is considered the most advanced, compared to some international legislation regarding training, as well as undertaking initiatives such as developing training materials in Arabic and English, holding educational workshops and lectures in the field of training, and creating the “ICAO Readiness Program.” », an initiative aimed at providing the necessary technical support to countries wishing to develop their civil aviation legislative system, so that it is ready for audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

