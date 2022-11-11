Dubai is home to the first smart center that relies on the use of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies to teach driving, and is fully automated for tests.

The Emirati First Security Group announced, on the sidelines of a press meeting yesterday, the center, which is the first of its kind in the country, and construction work has begun, pointing out that the center uses artificial intelligence techniques and the Internet of things by following the behaviors of the trainees over a period of 40 training hours. , while actually launching its business to dealers next October.

The CEO of the “First Driving Center”, Yasser Sharaf, said that the center, which is being developed and designed according to modern smart global technologies, occupies an area of ​​10,000 square meters, pointing out that “the center will include a section for training children on the traffic regulations in force on the roads.”

The Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors of First Security Group, Major General Sharaf El Din Sharaf, explained that the new center aims to support the concerned authorities through the modern technologies used, and in a manner that enhances the classification of Dubai among the safest cities in the world in this sector.