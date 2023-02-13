Dubai will host the activities of the (International Expo for People of Determination) in its fifth session in 2023, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and the Group.

And based on the impressive success achieved by the exhibition in its previous session, it is expected that more than 300 international exhibitors and rehabilitation centers from more than 50 countries will participate in the current exhibition session, and meet again under one roof to present their initiatives, plans and modern technologies to improve the quality of life of more than 50 million Nesma is a people of determination in the Middle East.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, sponsor of the exhibition, affirmed that the UAE is achieving great successes on the way to building an inclusive and sustainable society that meets the needs and aspirations of people of determination, and ensuring their access to the best services and assistive technologies that enhance their quality of life.

‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬ His Highness said: “Within this framework, Dubai will host the (International Expo of People of Determination) in its fifth session for the year 2023, which constitutes an opportunity for the public and private sectors in the Emirates, to get acquainted with the best modern technologies, solutions and initiatives, and to meet with their international counterparts. To share ideas and initiatives and enhance joint cooperation in order to build a sustainable future that meets the aspirations of people of determination.

The exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent and North Africa, will be held from October 9-11 in halls 5-6-7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With the strong participation of local and international government agencies, agencies and organizations, care and rehabilitation centers for people of determination and international exhibitors.

Nad Al Sheba Public Relations and Exhibitions Organizing Company expects that the number of companies and centers participating in the exhibition will increase to 300 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, and that it will attract more than 12,000 specialized visitors from different countries of the world.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, many specialized events and activities will be held in the fields of rehabilitation, sports, arts, health, education, travel and facilitated tourism. ‬‬

According to the World Health Organization, people of determination constitute 10-15% of the population in each country and suffer from some kind of disability. The total number of people of determination currently reaches one billion, which will double to two billion in 2050 as a result of aging, ill health, wars, poverty and other causes.