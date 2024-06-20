Dubai (WAM)

Dubai will host the “Dubai International Forum for Artificial Intelligence in Sports,” organized by the Dubai Sports Council under the slogan “Towards Creating the Future of Sports,” with the participation of major international companies and international specialists in the field of artificial intelligence, on June 25.

The forum brings together the largest entities and companies specialized in the use of artificial intelligence and innovation in sports, and reviews the most prominent successful experiences in this field for sports institutions and entities.

The gathering provides opportunities for communication, cooperation, and high-level participation with policymakers and decision-makers in these companies, mimicking similar forums held in Madrid, London, Paris, New York, Singapore, Melbourne, Buenos Aires, and Sao Paulo.

An elite group of decision-makers from global technology and artificial intelligence companies will speak at the forum, led by Sebastian Lancastermeier, Director of Sports and Corporate Affairs at Microsoft and CEO of the International Sports Innovation Center, and Inigo Bonilla from Sportian, a company specializing in sports artificial intelligence, which works on analyzing data and numbers in the league. Spanish football club LaLiga, Nielsen, and UltraX.

The forum targets cadres working in governmental and private sports clubs and companies, sports academies, companies working in the field of using artificial intelligence in sports, universities specialized in artificial intelligence, sports coaches, members of the technical, medical and administrative staff of sports teams with their various sports and technical specializations, owners and managers of sports facilities, and organizers of sports events. Experts and specialists.