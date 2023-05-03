On the 12th of May, Dubai will host the 19th Emirates Critical Care Conference and the 18th Congress of the International Federation of Critical Care Nurses, under the auspices of the Hamdan Award for Medical Sciences, at the Intercontinental Festival City Hotel, from 12 to 14 May 2023.

The event, which was attended by 33 associations from 42 countries and more than 2,000 specialized medical and nursing cadres, sheds light on the latest technologies used in artificial respiration and the latest medicines, as well as the latest findings in critical care science.

Dr. Hussein Nasser Al Rahma, Consultant and Chairman of the Conference, said that the event aims to bring together elite doctors, specialists and researchers with expertise in the field of intensive and critical care medicine in the Middle East and the world to exchange experiences, discuss the latest advanced technologies and keep abreast of innovations and research in force globally.

He stated that the conference activities include 244 speakers, including 100 international speakers and 64 regional speakers, in addition to 80 speakers from within the country, pointing out that the number of lectures that will be reviewed during the three days reaches 255 lectures in 56 working sessions, in addition to 4 workshops and 4 training courses. On the sidelines of the conference, a number of qualitative agreements will be signed with a number of international bodies that will benefit all parties.

He added that the conference enjoys the support and participation of the 18th Congress of the World Federation of Critical Care Nurses (WFCCN), the 5th Emirates Nursing Association Conference (ENA), the 5th Global Network Emergency Medicine Conference (GNEM), and the 4th Regional Neurocritical Care Meeting of the Neurocritical Care Society – East Chapter. Middle and North Africa (NCC/ENLS).

For his part, Abdullah bin Souqat, Executive Director of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, said that the award follows the approach of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum in supporting continuing medical education and serious medical conferences, especially those that benefit state doctors in particular and regional doctors. Arabic in general.

He stressed the importance of the conference, especially since the scientific papers that he will discuss are a summary of the experiences and research that critical care and accident doctors have reached to share with the attendees and exchange experiences, best practices and treatment protocols that they have reached since the outbreak of the pandemic.

He stressed that the award will continue to work to achieve the goals and aspirations set by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid since its launch in 1999 and will continue to support medical conferences and the medical education process, which is essential for doctors and specialists to acquire scientific and practical experiences and to develop and enhance their levels and expertise to serve patients.

32 international companies specializing in critical care devices and ventilators will participate in the event to showcase the latest devices and products in the field of critical care medicine.