Recently, DEWA’s Research and Development Center, in cooperation with Khalifa University and the Australian Membrane Science Association, organized the 15th edition of the International Conference on Environmental Science and Engineering Challenges, for the first time in the Middle East, with the participation of elite researchers, decision-makers, academics and international experts.

The Managing Director and CEO of the Authority, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, indicated that the Authority is committed to supporting the endeavors of the Middle East region, aimed at formulating the sustainability agenda, strengthening the UAE’s leading position regionally and globally in the field of advancing and accelerating the wheel of global sustainability, and consolidating Dubai’s role in mobilizing global efforts to find solutions. Sustainable to climate challenges, especially with the ongoing preparations to host the country «COP28».