Next Thursday, Dubai will host an international conference to discuss the future of fighting epidemics in the world, how to prepare for them, and ways to limit their effects.

The conference will be attended by scientists specialized in epidemiology, experts in sterilization and virus prevention, and doctors involved in treating viral and infectious diseases.

The conference will present the experience of the American sterilization technology “MicroSave”, which obtained an approval certificate from the US Food and Drug Administration, the approval of the US Environmental Protection Agency, the European Conformity Mark, and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority. The conference addresses the importance of reliance on oxidized water in sterilization and response to viruses and epidemics, as a technology that has proven to be fully effective in eliminating viruses, especially in combating the “Covid-19” epidemic.

The general supervisor of the conference, Safa Qaddoumi, said that the event is a proactive step to predict developments in viruses globally, noting that it comes within global efforts by academics, experts and specialists to prepare for the early emergence of viruses.

She explained that experts and specialists from around the world will participate in the conference sessions, especially in Europe, the Gulf states and the Arab region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain, in addition to the United States of America and Germany.

Qaddoumi said that the sessions will discuss the topics of environmental microbes and infections acquired in hospitals, how to address infectious diseases in health facilities, how to test the effectiveness of disinfectants in addressing viruses and protecting medical personnel in hospitals from infections resulting from infectious diseases, in addition to discussing ways to confront infection and prevent viruses and infection in Food, educational and tourist industrial establishments.

The MicroSave sterilization technology is distinguished by the fact that its components are pure oxidized water, which is free of alcohol and chemicals, and has passed the tests of international drug authorities and has proven its ability to eliminate microbes and viruses and prevent infection with dangerous diseases completely and within a record time estimated in seconds.

The conference is expected to make recommendations to help specialists in the field of infection control in the Gulf region and the Arab countries to implement the best modern standards in sterilization, especially in facilities that are a fertile environment for infection with viruses and microbes, especially hospitals, thus limiting infection of patients and medical staff.