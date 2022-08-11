The Dubai Future Forum will host more than 400 global experts in the field of future design and 45 international organizations and institutions, participating in more than 30 sessions, with the aim of shedding light on the most prominent sectors, current and future challenges and promising opportunities to design a better future for humanity.

The forum sessions, organized by the Dubai Future Foundation from October 10 to 12, at the Museum of the Future, focus on four main themes, including “The Future of the World”, “Reducing future risks through a forward-looking vision” and “The future of human values ​​in The shadow of technological transformations” and “betting on the future by anticipating it.”

The sessions of the “Future of the World” axis review what our world will be like during future eras, within the various vital sectors that affect human life and determine the fate of humanity, and whether human existence can extend across planets, or if we will settle a digital reality that becomes real, in addition to expanding The gap between people with regard to these developments that creates differences is widening.

The sessions under the theme “Reducing future risks through a forward-looking vision” identify the most prominent future risks and challenges and work to enhance constructive cooperation between thought leaders to find innovative solutions to these challenges by foreseeing the future, answering how to develop meaningful and influential foresight practices, and exploring prospects for the development of tools and mechanisms Foreseeing the future, and its ability to assist humanity in employing opportunities and facing challenges.

The theme “The future of human values ​​in light of technological transformations” discusses the most important changes and rapid transformations in our social systems and our human values ​​in light of the digital world and emerging technology. It deals with core issues and issues such as the rights of artificial intelligence in society and others; Under the title “What does it mean to be human?”, the sessions will invite industry experts to explore the impact of technological developments and trends on their specific sectors and industries, including energy, commerce and industrial manufacturing.

On predicting and anticipating the future and proposing mechanisms and tools that accelerate access to it in line with the development plans of countries and societies and in a manner that ensures optimal investment in minds, talents and expertise, the series of sessions axis “Betting on the Future Through Foresight” allows the interaction of 400 thought leaders from various sectors to study the impact of paradigm shifts On humanity, especially with regard to the impact of technologies on our lives across different societies, and the ethics that they bring with them.

The Foundation’s CEO, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, stressed that the main objective of organizing the “Dubai Future Forum” is to shed light on the most important topics of human interest, by launching a global platform from Dubai that brings together future visionaries to draw a roadmap for sustainable growth based on knowledge, and foreseeing Opportunities that come with challenges, and confront urgent changes by relying on innovation and by adopting the tools and techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He said, “The rapid development of human knowledge leaves no room for waiting, as the future is very near. In a world in which artificial intelligence is developing itself, we are no longer talking about the changes we will witness, but rather the changes we are experiencing, and this requires us to be constantly prepared for them, and to employ their applications to serve societies and enhance the quality of life of their members.”

The Foundation’s Executive Vice President, Abdulaziz Al-Jaziri, stated that the sessions will focus on various technological and economic sectors, starting from the effects of climate change, up to the position that hydrogen fuel is expected to occupy at the expense of oil and gas, and the areas that artificial intelligence takes us to, and the importance of bridging the digital divide. Planetary settlement.

The Dubai Future Forum is the largest gathering of future organizations and experts in the world, and the first of its kind in the region, which brings together representatives from different sectors, including the academic sector, as well as profit and non-profit organizations, government agencies and private institutions at the Museum of the Future, with the aim of enriching dialogue and exchange Ideas and global trends that will shape the future of vital sectors, and design a better future for humanity.

The forum constitutes a global platform for exchanging experiences and ideas in the field of future design, which contributes to enhancing the quality of life of societies, in addition to enhancing cooperation between governments, institutions and individuals and establishing global and effective partnerships to create new future opportunities that keep pace with global changes, and contribute to finding solutions to the most prominent challenges facing the world at present. and the future by anticipating the features of the upcoming radical changes in the future of many key and vital sectors.

