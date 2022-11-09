Specialized officials in the Dubai Health Authority stated that the emirate’s hospitals are on the verge of a major boom during the next five years at the level of services and readiness, based on reducing the spread of diseases, accelerating recovery and building a strong healthy society, stressing that hospitals after the Corona pandemic will differ radically from what they were before.

The officials explained to “Emirates Today” on the sidelines of the 45th session of the International Federation of Hospitals Conference in Dubai, that the most important features of the change that hospitals will witness soon is that they will treat patients using metavirs and robot technologies in the virtual world, and that they will completely turn into green and environmentally friendly, in addition to that It will not be limited to treatment in its headquarters, but will move its treatment services to patients anywhere (homes – cars – commercial centers – workplace – gathering places).

The Director of the Public Health Protection Department at the Authority, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Conference, Dr. Ramadan Al-Balushi, said that the health sector in general will witness a great change during the next five years, most notably the technological aspect, especially smart medical applications that will facilitate the process of communicating with the patient, as the reality is now that the patient goes To obtain the treatment service in hospitals and medical centers in their places, but soon this service will turn to go to patients in their places, whether in their homes, workplaces or other areas.

He continued: “Therapeutic services will also turn into the Metaverse technology, which will make a fundamental change in the communication between the doctor and the patient. Hospitals.”

He pointed out that the “Covid-19” pandemic imposed major changes on the health sector, the thinking of doctors and the mechanism of communication with the patient, as the pandemic contributed to accepting the idea of ​​​​communicating (remotely) between the doctor and his patient, which will facilitate the transition to the next stage.

He stated that the coming period will also witness a reconsideration of the human resources working in the health sector in terms of licensing medical professions, checking recognized scientific certificates, as well as redistributing the workforce in hospitals and health clinics, and this will witness a major radical change, during a period ranging from three and five years.

Al-Balushi stressed that the acceleration of technology will cause new positive developments that may not be currently known in the health sector during the coming period.

For her part, the head of the scientific committee of the conference, Dr. Farida Al-Khaja, explained that the method of providing health services to patients will change radically, as these services are provided today in the hospital under one roof, which will not become available in the near future, as these services will be distributed to become some of them inside the hospital, Some of them are in the car, and part is at home, and another part may be available in malls and commercial centers, such as analysis and radiology services.

She stressed that the geography of hospitals and clinics will change so that they become cross-distances, due to the currently available technologies, which will save time and effort, prevent overcrowding in hospitals, and enable community members to obtain their treatment services at any time and anywhere.

And she added, “Health institutions currently own a huge database, which constitutes a key axis in making decisions and determining the needs of the health sector, and standing on the requirements of patients and the needs of the health sector and updating them continuously.”

She added: “One of the expected breakthroughs is also the provision of personalized treatment, so that each patient is treated with his own treatment plan according to his condition and the requirements of his own genes, which enhances the effectiveness of treatment and raises recovery rates and rates.”

Al-Khaja stressed that the telemedicine will increase significantly in the coming years, as he has played a major role in medication, and his experience during Covid was very effective, which predicts the increasing dependence and development on it.

In turn, the Executive Director of the Latifa Hospital for Women and Children, Dr. Mona Tahlak, stated that the country’s hospitals will turn over the next few years to green and environmentally friendly by reducing the carbon footprint and reducing the impact of non-recyclable medical waste.

She stressed that robots will have a greater role in future hospitals, as they greatly reduce the rates of medical errors, in addition to introducing artificial intelligence in all medical services, which will mainly reflect on human health and society as a whole.

She pointed out that post-Covid-19 hospitals are more concerned with health than disease, and removing patients from hospitals and not vice versa, noting that these hospitals will witness a radical transformation at the level of the environment, sustainability, and the technologies used.

• The geography of hospitals and clinics is changing and becoming cross-distance due to modern technologies.

health future

The Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, said during the International Hospital Federation Conference in Dubai that organizing such a conference in the UAE and in Dubai reflects our position on the international health arena, and also consolidates Dubai’s superiority and excellence in the medical field, according to the vision and directives of His Highness. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He stressed that the conference provides a valuable opportunity for participants and decision-makers to discuss possible solutions to overcome the global challenges imposed on the health arena, and the future and sustainability of health, in addition to being an important opportunity to exchange experiences and expertise, strengthen relations and open new horizons for cooperation among all participants.