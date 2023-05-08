A medical team at Dubai Hospital succeeded in saving the life of an Asian woman from a rare ectopic pregnancy, which almost killed her. It affects one woman out of every 10,000, and the death rate in her condition is eight times higher than in cases of ectopic pregnancy.

In detail, a medical team at Dubai Hospital performed a complex surgery on an Asian woman suffering from a rare case of pregnancy outside the uterus, located in the abdominal cavity. Attached to the intestines, bladder, uterus, and abdominal wall on the right side, and a non-living fetus at the age of 14 weeks attached to the intestines on the left side.

The consultant of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Dubai Hospital, Dr. Nemat Abdel-Rahman, explained that the patient came to the hospital suffering from pain in the lower abdomen, and after performing the necessary examinations upon the patient’s arrival at the hospital, it was confirmed that there was a pregnancy in the abdominal cavity with a placenta located on the right pelvic side by measuring 8 x 6 centimeters and supplied with blood from the main artery feeding the uterus and attached to the internal organs in the mother’s abdomen, where the artery was injected to reduce the blood supply to the placenta, and the necessary drugs were given to shrink the cells of the live placenta to reduce the bleeding that occurred, and then an urgent and successful surgery was performed for the patient to remove the pregnancy attached to the internal organs that Done very carefully.

In turn, Consultant and Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the hospital, Dr. Nawal Mahmoud Al-Hubaishi, said: “This type of pregnancy is very dangerous and life-threatening, as the placenta adhesion to the abdominal and pelvic organs may lead to severe bleeding, or bleeding during surgical intervention, which may cause serious complications.” It sometimes reaches the point of death, and an ectopic pregnancy that is localized in the abdominal cavity is rare, with a rate of one in every 10,000 ectopic pregnancies, and the death rate from it is eight times higher than an ectopic pregnancy in other locations. .

She added that a multidisciplinary medical team was formed from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the Department of General Surgery, the Department of Radiology, the Department of Anesthesia and other specialties in the hospital, to assess the condition and provide the best treatment solutions to preserve the life and safety of the patient, and an urgent and successful surgery was also performed to remove the pregnancy attached to the organs. She was discharged from the hospital after making sure that she was in good health.