Dubai (WAM)

The Dubai International Holy Quran Award participates in the activities of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2023 in its 42nd session, which continues until November 12 at the Expo Grounds in Sharjah, under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. The award participates in The current session of the exhibition, which is held under the slogan “We Talk Books,” includes more than 152 titles, including 15 new releases being shown for the first time.

On this occasion, Counselor Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Award’s Organizing Committee, said that the Award, through its constant keenness to participate in a number of book fairs inside and outside the country, is participating in the Sharjah International Book Fair, which is considered one of the most important. Exhibitions that are held at the local and regional levels, and enjoy wide international, regional and local participation and distinguished media attention.

He added that the award participates in a pavilion that includes a large number of distinguished and diverse publications of various books within its series of publications in the fields of Qur’anic studies, studies related to the Sunnah, the biography of the Prophet, the scientific miracle in the Holy Qur’an, jurisprudential studies, and the series of Islamic culture, biographies, and sciences.

Boumelha invited the distinguished public to visit the award’s pavilion to view the book displays and the award’s various activities, including international and local competitions and other events organized by the award throughout the year. The pavilion also includes an introduction to the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Quranic Manuscripts, and the pavilion distributes copies of the Qur’an of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, which the award was honored to print to the public.