Hatta and Wadi Hub Resorts by Dubai Holding announced today; Announced the launch of the Hatta Festival 2023 between December 15, 2023 and January 2, 2024, allowing visitors of all ages to enjoy a range of adventure, entertainment and camping experiences, in the atmosphere of “Hatta Wadi Hub” in celebration of the winter holiday season.

The fireworks displays that will illuminate the sky of Hatta will be unveiled at 8 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, starting from December 15, until the big show on New Year’s Eve at 11:59 pm to celebrate the New Year.

Hatta resorts offer camping offers seven days a week, where you can enjoy the beauty of Hatta’s nature, and families also have the opportunity to try a number of exciting activities, starting from archery and axe throwing, to sliding tracks, a giant swing, and a climbing wall.

Hatta Wadi Hub offers many family activities and live performances, including playing the oud, qanun and other Arabic musical instruments, in addition to Gulf and Middle Eastern singing performances, as well as traditional performances presented by artists residing in Hatta.