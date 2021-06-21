Dubai Healthcare City launched the C37 platform, the first of its kind in the Arab Gulf region, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Group, with the aim of providing an innovative and flexible clinical environment, and enhancing the city’s endeavors to improve the performance of the healthcare sector by attracting The most skilled visiting doctors from countries of the world put their expertise within the reach of the local community, and allow exploring new horizons for doctors working in the country

The platform was launched during the first days of the 46th session of the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2021, the largest forum for healthcare and trade professionals in the Middle East and North Africa region, which will be hosted by Dubai from June 21 to 24 at the Dubai World Trade Center with participation from 150 countries.

The idea of ​​the innovative project is to provide private workspaces, pre-equipped and operated by Dubai Healthcare City, to help doctors take care of providing the required services, while the city follows up the necessary operational processes to achieve the success of this unique experience.

“C37” constitutes a new starting point and an ideal platform that allows visiting doctors from countries around the world and part-time workers in the UAE to define their identity or the institutional brand they wish to represent, which represents an added value that will achieve wide spread for them at the level of the country and the region.

On this occasion, Jamal Abdul Salam, Executive Director of the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said, “The launch of the C37 is in line with our endeavor to achieve an advanced competitive position for Dubai among the world’s cities in the health sector, through our commitment to providing unique and innovative solutions that meet the growing requirements of the sector and achieve its sustainability.”

He added: “We launched C37, which is a unique work system in the UAE and the region, which enables visiting doctors from outside the country and doctors working in it from various medical specialties to provide a summary of their experiences to the local community within a more independent and innovative clinical environment that allows them to benefit from C37 as a headquarters for an additional course of work. “.

Abdul Salam continued: “The new platform contributes to empowering Emirati competencies specialized in various medical fields, as it allows the exchange of knowledge and the sharing of experiences, highlighting the role of Dubai Healthcare City in achieving the goals of the national agenda aimed at developing health sciences and achieving excellence in the field of health care.”

The Executive Director of the Dubai Healthcare City Authority explained that the new platform is characterized by its smoothness, as it allows the modification of each service on demand in line with the needs of each clinic, in order to achieve our vision of enabling the concept of “medical care without borders” that helps doctors to explore new opportunities by reaching more A community of more than 200 nationalities living and working in the UAE, it will also allow physicians residing in the country more scope to move and work across borders as well as work part-time and communicate with patients and other doctors.

C37 seeks to achieve the sustainability of medical tourism applications by attracting the finest doctors from around the world to provide health care services in the UAE and the region from Dubai, and the platform, based in Dubai Healthcare City, provides customized and advanced services and spaces for joint medical work at competitive prices, where doctors will benefit from Integrated services, from visa procedures to special discounts on travel and accommodation, as well as networking and collaboration opportunities with more than 160 clinics and hospitals in Dubai Healthcare City.

Members of the platform will be able to reserve their workspace on a daily, weekly or monthly basis, which provides flexibility in determining the patient’s needs and reduces expenses through the use of flexible solutions from equipment and health workers, as the doctor determines the number of team members according to the patient’s needs without incurring expenses Unnecessary, the doctor also gets front desk reservation service and executive support, including guidance for managing on-site work with comprehensive resources including strategic advice, accounting, banking, legal and marketing.



