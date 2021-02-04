The Deputy Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Alawi Sheikh Ali, said in an interview with CNBC that the UAE’s approach to dealing with Covid-19 is based on science and striking a balance between the safety of society and preserving the economy. He pointed out that, two months ago, additional measures were taken to cope with the changes and that the health system is able to deal with this pandemic.

Sheikh Ali said: “The UAE was among the first countries to start vaccination campaigns, and we currently have 3 vaccines available in Dubai and more than 120 vaccination centers … We are continuing to take all precautionary measures and continue vaccination campaigns in an accelerated manner.”

He explained that the new measures and additional measures related to Covid-19 are based on scientific indicators and not due to foreign media reports, stressing that it is untrue to spread the shortage of beds in hospitals.

He added, “We are proud that our cure rates are among the highest in the world, reaching more than 99.5%.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

