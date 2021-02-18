The Dubai Health Authority stated that the vaccination of the members of the first line of defense, and the vital professions, is carried out in coordination between the authority and the authorities, departments and institutions in which they work, and confirmed that the priority for registration at this stage is for ages 60 years and over.

The authority reiterated the need to obtain a prior appointment for vaccination, through the authority’s application, or by calling the unified toll-free number (800342), to determine the type of vaccine and the date of vaccination.

The Executive Director of the Supportive Medical Services and Nursing and the Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Vaccination of “Covid-19” at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Farida Al-Khaja, stated that the vaccination plan targets citizens and residents of the elderly, people with chronic diseases and people of determination, who hold Dubai residency (valid), in addition Vaccination (those affiliated with the first line of defense, and those with vital professions).

She emphasized the authority’s keen interest in simplifying all procedures for obtaining the vaccines it provides, and facilitating the journey of those targeted for vaccination, in addition to its keenness to provide a safe healthy environment in all its medical centers and facilities.

The authority began the vaccination campaign against “Covid-19” on December 23 with the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine, and with the expansion of the campaign, it then used the two vaccines (Sinopharma and AstraZeneca-Oxford), in order to provide multiple options for the target of vaccination. .

The authority provided the “AstraZenica-Oxford” vaccine, at the One Central Center, for those wishing to vaccinate citizens and residents of people of determination, and those with chronic diseases who hold a Dubai residency (valid), by prior registration.

It also provided the same vaccine at the field vaccination center, and made it available to members of the first line of defense and vital professions, in coordination and cooperation with government departments and the institutions in which they work.

The authority expanded the scope of its services, and began implementing home medical visits to vaccinate senior citizens and elderly residents, whose conditions prevent them from reaching health centers.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

