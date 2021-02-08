The Dubai Health Authority has started using the interventional radiology technology for hemodialysis catheterization “Vistula” for patients with kidney failure at Dubai Hospital, as the first health institution to use this technology in the Middle East.

The use of this technology is part of the authority’s continuous efforts to keep pace with the rapid global developments in the medical field and to harness and employ modern technologies and technology to serve patients. Dr. Maryam Al-Raisi, Executive Director of Dubai Hospital, emphasized the importance of the new technology that the hospital started using in hemodialysis catheterization through interventional radiology through non-invasive thermal and magnetic frequency technology for patients suffering from kidney failure and in need of continuous hemodialysis.

For her part, Suad Karam, Director of Supportive Medical Services at Dubai Hospital, said: The new technology has so far benefited four patients in Dubai Hospital, and all these operations were completely successful, and they left the hospital on the same day.

In turn, Dr. Ayman Saleh, Head of the Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology Department at Dubai Hospital, who performed 4 operations using this technology, praised the cooperation and efforts of the medical, nursing and technical staff in the Radiology Department of Dubai Hospital, and the continuous support of the hospital administration and senior management in the authority to achieve this achievement, which contributed greatly. To improve, facilitate and accelerate patients’ access to curative services.

For her part, Dr. Amna Al-Hadari, Head of the Nephrology Department at Dubai Hospital, said: This service has become available to patients who want to use this technology, instead of the previous technique for arterial hemodialysis, confirming the great care that the authority, represented by Dubai Hospital, takes to provide the best diagnostic and therapeutic services for patients according to Latest medical protocols and practices.