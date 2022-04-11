The Dubai Health Authority has started using advanced technology to prepare patients for dialysis through catheters using sound waves, and without surgical intervention, so that the Dubai Health Authority will be the first health institution in the Middle East and Eastern Europe to use this advanced technology for patients with renal failure.

The authority, represented by Rashid Hospital, succeeded, during the past week, in performing the first operation using this technology, for a patient (20 years old), who was suffering from kidney failure and in urgent need to start the dialysis process, as the doctors of the Vascular Surgery Department at Rashid Hospital were able to employ this technology. To prepare the patient for hemodialysis via catheterization and without surgery, as was usually done.

Dr. Dina Mohammed Al Qidra, consultant and head of the vascular surgery department at Rashid Hospital and head of the medical team, explained that the patient had been suffering from kidney failure for many years, as he visited Rashid Hospital and the necessary tests were performed for him before he was transferred to the one-day operations department to perform this operation, which took (34). A minute under local anesthesia, which was completely successful, and he left the hospital only one hour later and he is in good health, but he needs several follow-ups before starting the dialysis process after (6-8) weeks.

She pointed out that conducting such type of operations at the Dubai Health Authority will open the way for patients to benefit from this service, which will save them high financial costs and hospital stays when performing traditional surgeries. It will also contribute to saving doctors time and effort and providing the opportunity to serve many patients, in addition To the speed of rotation of the medical bed among patients.

Dr. Al-Qudra said that the use of this technology is subject to a number of conditions and criteria related to the health status of the kidney patient, after the process of evaluating the pathology through the ultrasound examination of the veins and arteries in the arm, noting that 30% of kidney patients who need dialysis will benefit. of this technique.

Dr. Al Qidra pointed out the great interest that the Dubai Health Authority attaches to opening up horizons for medical cooperation with various international medical companies and institutions to benefit from their technologies and smart solutions, and to localize their expertise in the authority and employ them to serve patients.



