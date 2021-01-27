Today, Wednesday, the Dubai Health Authority announced the updating of instructions and precautionary measures to address the pandemic of the spread of the new Corona virus in private health facilities in Dubai, as part of precautionary measures aimed at confronting the spread of the “Covid-19” disease and in view of the concerted efforts of the public interest, and ensuring preparedness The health system in the emirate, to provide the required health care for sick cases.

The Dubai Health Authority, in circulating its destination to all licensed health professionals and facilities, called for the necessity to continue to oblige all employees and auditors to wear masks “masks” on an ongoing basis, to apply physical distancing, to take all measures in this regard, and to ensure that reviewers do not gather or accumulate in facilities Health, by reserving prior appointments, while maintaining a time interval of at least 20 minutes between appointments, and ensuring that a distance of at least two meters is kept between the auditors in the waiting areas.

The authority also called for the necessity of taking the patients ’history, details of their contact with cases infected with the virus, and adhering to the standards and instructions related to“ Covid-19 ”accurately.

The circular stated that in the event of dealing with procedures that generate aerosols in specialties, such as teeth, nose, ear, and throat, precautions are strictly observed, and the following preventive measures are followed: Evaluate the patient’s condition before starting treatment procedures and ensure that he is free of symptoms of “Covid-19”. And in the case of dealing with a confirmed case of “Covid-19” infection, the health facility must ensure that the necessary measures are taken to transfer the patient to a health facility that provides service, equipped with negative pressure treatment rooms, to ensure the safety of the medical staff, prevent the spread of infection, and limit the provision of service to Emergency or urgent cases, and wearing all protective and personal protection supplies while providing the service to provide the utmost protection and safety for the patient and the medical staff.

The circular called on all health facility workers to submit to and comply with the guidelines for health professionals related to “Covid-19”, and the health facility must ensure that an adequate stock of personal protection equipment and sterilizers is provided to all workers and visitors to the health facility, and that health facilities continue to allow the use of the telemedicine method to provide services. Health facilities, in a manner that does not contradict the other provisions mentioned in this circular, and does not currently require obtaining a separate license to start the activity until further notice, while adhering to the standards of the “Authority” for telemedicine, and the legalization of medical training activities and continuing medical education in health facilities and the use of e-learning methods and means Distance learning.

The circular also called for closing all children’s play and entertainment areas and rooms in private health facilities, cleaning the health facility facilities on a daily basis, and periodically sterilizing, with care for patient reception areas, consultation rooms, operating rooms and elevators, documenting sterilization operations, and providing hand sanitizers and disinfectants at the entrances and in reception areas Patients, spreading awareness among customers about the importance of washing hands to prevent the transmission of infection, placing signs and posters at the entrances and elevators of health facilities explaining preventive measures, preventing the transmission of infection, avoiding gatherings and crowding of dealers or employees, and conducting the approved “Covid-19” examination in authorized facilities Thus, for suspected cases of HIV infection that need medical treatment or intervention, and the need for continuous review of circulars, regulations and standards issued by the “authority” regarding the management of “Covid-19” cases.