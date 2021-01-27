Today, the Dubai Health Authority announced the updating of instructions and precautionary measures to address the pandemic of the spread of the new Corona virus in private health facilities in Dubai, as part of precautionary measures aimed at addressing the spread of the Covid 19 virus and in view of the public interest requires concerted efforts and ensuring the preparedness of the health system in the emirate To provide the required health care for sick cases.

The Dubai Health Authority demanded, in circulating its destination to all licensed health professionals and facilities, the necessity to continue requiring all employees and auditors to wear masks (masks) continuously, apply physical distancing and take all measures related to this regard, and ensure that reviewers do not gather or accumulate in health facilities through reservation Advance appointments while maintaining a period of not less than 20 minutes between appointments, and ensuring that a distance of at least two meters is kept between the auditors in the waiting areas.

The authority also called for the necessity to accurately take the patient history and details of their contact with cases infected with the virus and to adhere to the standards and instructions related to Covid 19.

The circular stated that in the event of dealing with procedures that generate aerosols in specialties such as teeth, nose, ear and throat, precautions are strictly followed and the following preventive measures are followed: Evaluate the patient’s condition before starting treatment procedures and ensure that he is free of symptoms of infection with Covid 19, and in the case of dealing with a confirmed case of infection With Covid 19, the health facility must ensure that the necessary measures are taken to transfer the patient to a health facility that provides service and equipped with negative pressure treatment rooms to ensure the safety of the medical staff and prevent the spread of infection, and to limit service provision to emergency or urgent cases, and to wear all protective and personal protection supplies while providing the service To provide the utmost protection and safety for the patient and the medical staff.

The circular called on all health facility workers to submit to and comply with the guidelines for health professionals related to Covid 19, and the health facility must ensure that an adequate stock of personal protection equipment and sterilizers is provided to all workers and visitors to the health facility, and that health facilities continue to allow the use of telemedicine to provide health services in a manner that does not conflict with The other items mentioned in this circular, and it does not currently require obtaining a separate license to start the activity until further notice, while adhering to the standards of the authority for telemedicine, legalizing medical training activities and continuing medical education in health facilities and using e-learning and distance learning methods.

The circular also called for closing all areas and play and entertainment rooms for children in private health facilities, cleaning the health facility facilities on a daily basis and sterilizing periodically while taking care of patient reception areas, consultation rooms, operating rooms, elevators, documenting sterilization operations, providing hand sanitizers and disinfectants at the entrances and in the patient reception areas, and publishing Awareness of the auditors about the importance of washing hands to prevent the transmission of infection, placing signs and posters at the entrances and elevators of health facilities explaining preventive measures and preventing the transmission of infection, avoiding gatherings and the accumulation of dealers or employees, and conducting an approved Covid 19 examination – in the facilities authorized to do so – for suspected cases of HIV infection that need To medical treatment or intervention, and the need for continuous review of circulars, regulations and standards issued by the authority regarding the management of Covid 19 cases.





