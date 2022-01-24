The Dubai Health Authority reported that it is implementing a plan to train 100,000 people in cardiac rescue, within five years, as part of an initiative called “Dubai, the city of a healthy heart”, with the aim of saving lives in cases of sudden cardiac arrest outside hospitals.

Consultant Cardiologist, Executive Director of Rashid Hospital in Dubai, Dr. Fahd Baslaib, said in a press statement on the sidelines of the Arab Health Conference and Exhibition that “Dubai is the city of a healthy heart” is a voluntary community medical initiative that aims to train 100,000 employees of government institutions and individuals. Society, on the process of rapid intervention in the event of any person suffering from sudden cardiac arrest, for any reason, so that he will be rescued within four minutes.

He stated that between 1,500 and 1,600 people are exposed to sudden cardiac arrest annually in Dubai, and while the survival rate for this category reaches 5% in the Middle East, the authority aims to raise it to 65%, by ensuring intervention within the first four minutes.

He pointed out that the initiative is based on three pillars: training the largest number of paramedics, distributing 10,000 CPR devices, and a smart application that recognizes the nearest paramedic and the nearest device.

And he added, “In the event that any person suffers a sudden heart attack, or loses consciousness in the street, or any public place, any of his companions or members of the community can use the smart application, to find out the nearest first aid device, and the nearest specialized paramedic or hospital, and the application submits a request to the nearest paramedic. A trainer, or an ambulance center and a hospital directly, with the aim of providing the necessary treatment services to the patient as soon as possible.

He pointed out that the authority has begun to form teams of trainees, in cooperation with a number of government agencies, to train its employees on cardiopulmonary resuscitation, noting that a number of defibrillator devices will be distributed to cover all areas of Dubai geographically.

first line of defense

Consultant Cardiologist, Executive Director of Rashid Hospital in Dubai, Dr. Fahd Baslaib, said that neglecting many to exercise regularly is the first way to develop many diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, pressure, and high cholesterol, which in turn lead to diseases. The heart and arteries in the end, especially in the adult category. He stressed that exercising is the first line of defense to prevent these diseases, calling on members of society to take advantage of the “fitness challenge” to become a continuous lifestyle, and to be a new beginning in their life that will last a lifetime.



