The Dubai Health Authority stated that those who received the first dose of the Corona vaccine are exposed to minor symptoms that may last for days, and it has not ruled out that symptoms become more severe after taking the second dose, because the immune system knows how to attack the virus that causes Covid-19 disease. .

The authority confirmed the safety of the vaccines presented in the country and their effectiveness in combating the disease, pointing out that the concerned health authorities in the country conducted strict tests for them before approval.

In the updated guidelines for vaccines, “Covid-19”, the authority added that there are seven side effects that the vaccine may cause, which are pain, swelling or redness at the injection site, high body temperature, fatigue, headache, shivering, vomiting, diarrhea, and pain. In the joints, and muscle pain.

She said that it is necessary to take a fever reducer (paracetamol) when feeling mild and moderate side effects, and use cold compresses to relieve pain at the injection site.

In the event that severe symptoms are felt, or mild and moderate symptoms persist for a longer period than usual, despite the use of a fever reducer, an appointment with the “Doctor for Every Citizen” service must be booked through the DHA application, or by calling the Unified Call Center (800342).

As for those with emergency situations, which suffer risks that require special medical care, such as lack of oxygen and the constant rise in temperature, I ask them to go to the nearest health center or hospital, to take the appropriate treatment action.

The authority advised the recipients of the first dose to monitor themselves, pay attention to the side effects of receiving the vaccine, or any other symptoms that may occur to them, and to adhere to the instructions issued by the doctor, and to the specified date for receiving the second dose, so that the vaccine is effective and provides the body with the necessary protection from the virus.

The authority stressed the need to adhere to precautionary measures even after taking the vaccine, such as physical distancing, maintaining clean hands and wearing a muzzle, noting that vaccination is one of the effective ways to combat the virus, but it is not the only way.

As for the categories that can book an appointment to take the vaccine, they include citizens, people of determination, people with chronic diseases, “Dubai residency” holders, elderly people over the age of 60 who reside in Dubai and have residency in another emirate, and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries who are They have an Emirates ID.

