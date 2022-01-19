The Dubai Health Authority has confirmed that there is no need for a repeat laboratory examination “pcr” after 10 days of infection with Covid 19.

The authority indicated that with regard to those in contact with positive cases, the quarantine period for them is only 7 days, and a “pcr” laboratory examination is not required unless symptoms appear.

And specialists indicated that if the infected person performs a PCR test and the result appears positive after 10 days, this may be considered normal, as the rate of excretion of the virus may be longer than ten days, and the person is not contagious.



