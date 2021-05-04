The Dubai Health Authority confirmed that the vaccination campaign against “Covid-19” continues to achieve its goals according to the approved plan through 32 health centers, between centers belonging to the authority and others belonging to the private health sector, as these centers were distributed in a deliberate manner to cover all areas of Dubai. In order to facilitate the target of vaccination, and to save their time and effort, within the framework of the authority’s keenness to provide the finest types of services that contribute to achieving the vision aimed at making Dubai the best city for life in the world.

Farida Al-Khaja, Executive Director of the Support Medical Services and Nursing Sector and Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Vaccination of “Covid-19” at the authority, said that the authority is continuing to confront the pandemic and respond to it with all force, and by all possible means, as part of the efforts made in the country.

She stated that the vaccination plan implemented by the «Dubai Health» is proceeding according to its approved stages, and includes all the targeted, citizens of the United Arab Emirates, citizens of the countries of the Cooperation Council, who hold an Emirati identity, holders of Dubai residency, and elderly people (60 years and over) who reside in Dubai. And they hold another emirate.

Al Khaja explained that the expanded vaccination campaigns carried out by the authority are bearing fruit and promising results towards a speedy recovery, pointing out that in addition to the presence of 32 centers dedicated to vaccination spread across Dubai, the authority has provided, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, two mobile clinics. To vaccinate workers in government agencies and private companies, it also provided home vaccination service for the elderly, people of determination, and everyone whose health conditions prevent access to vaccination centers, in cooperation with the Community Development Authority and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

The authority noted that both Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centers and Dialysis Dialysis – Al Tawar will provide the AstraZeneca vaccine (second dose) until May 10, in addition to the vaccination available with the "Pfizer-Biontech" vaccine, at Dubai Parks Health Center and Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital.





