The Dubai Health Authority emphasized the importance of adhering to the precautionary measures and measures to prevent infection with “Covid-19” disease, and to avoid its negative repercussions for the individual and society in general, noting the efforts made by all concerned authorities to address the pandemic by spreading health awareness and education, and immunizing members of the community. With vaccines that enhance the body’s immunity and reduce the negative complications of the disease.

Hind Al-Awadhi, head of the Health Promotion and Education Department at the authority, called on community members to adhere to preventive measures, including sanitary isolation, to prevent transmission of infection among community members, referring to scientific studies that showed that the Corona virus that causes “Covid-19” is contagious in the first 10 years. Days of infection, as infection is at its highest levels during the first days and begins to decrease between days (seventh and tenth) even if the disease is without symptoms, and therefore, health isolation must be adhered to for 10 days, to avoid contact, and to preserve the health and safety of community members.

She explained that the isolation period ends after 10 days from the date of the PCR examination, and the symptoms improve if they appear, and the patient has no symptoms or fever for the last three consecutive days, without fever-reducing drugs, noting that undergoing a PCR examination is not required to end the health isolation. .

She stressed the importance of adhering to the precautionary measures and making them a daily habit, until the end of the pandemic, such as: wearing masks, physical spacing of at least two meters, and washing hands continuously.

Regarding the procedures that must be followed after the employee knows about his infection with the disease, Al-Awadi said that the injured employee must isolate himself in a separate room immediately after obtaining the positive result, and he must notify his direct boss and the Human Resources Department, and the authority will communicate with the injured to complete the isolation procedures, and the injured person can initiate By calling her toll-free number 800342 or downloading the COVID19-DXB app and following the required steps. She said that in the event that symptoms of the disease appear, the patient should call the free number of the Dubai Health Authority 800342 to book an appointment for a medical consultation, or to use the consultation service available on the app. In the absence of symptoms of the disease, the injured person must remain in isolation, whether at home or an institutional isolation facility, for a period not exceeding 10 days, and there is no need for a re-examination.

She indicated that it is possible to obtain a disease-free certificate after completing the health isolation period, by calling the toll-free number 800342 or through the COVID19-DXB application. Al-Awadi also explained that home isolation is applied if the conditions and requirements of this isolation are available for people who do not show any of the symptoms of the disease, or the symptoms are simple.

She said that during the isolation period, the patient must isolate himself from those staying with him at home for the entire period of isolation (10 days), even if he is in good health and did not show any symptoms, download the COVID19 DXB smart application, register in it, and follow the required steps.

Isolate the patient in a separate room

Hind Al-Awadi, head of the Health Promotion and Education Department at the authority, stressed the importance of keeping the family of the injured and auxiliary workers during the home isolation period in separate rooms from the patient, and monitoring the symptoms that may occur to them, and if they appear, they must call the toll-free number 800342, and the medical mask must be used When other people are around, or when the health care team is attending.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

