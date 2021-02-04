The Dubai Health Authority confirmed that the “Covid-19” vaccine does not cause disease, as its function is to stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies without risks to human health.

The authority clarified, to Emirates Today, that it is not possible to obtain the vaccine if the person suffers from any symptoms such as fever, while it is not dangerous if there are no symptoms.

And she continued, “According to recent updates issued by global and local health organizations, it is possible to get vaccination in the event that there are no symptoms, and if infection or contact is proven, it can be obtained after the end of the period of isolation or quarantine, unless they have symptoms or fever. For three days ».

Dubai Health called on those recovering from infection with the new Corona virus to take vaccination just as those who did not contract the virus, given the health risks of the disease and the possibility of infection again, noting that so far there is no information about the percentage and duration of protection after infection with the virus, as Some evidence indicates that natural immunity may not last long, and that acquired natural immunity varies from person to person.

Specialists have confirmed to Emirates Today that there is no harm to anyone who receives the “Covid-19” vaccine while he is a carrier of the virus, whether he is asymptomatic or has symptoms between simple and moderate, without affecting the effectiveness of the vaccine.

The authority pointed out that the vaccination centers are witnessing an increasing demand for vaccination, explaining that the vaccination is given according to specific stages that began with priority groups, namely: citizens and elderly residents (over 60 years old), people with chronic diseases, people of determination, and those affiliated with the first line of defense from all Entities and workers in vital professions that require direct confrontation with those who deal with them.

