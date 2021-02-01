“Dubai Health” stresses the importance of adhering to preventive measures to avoid infection with “Covid-19”

The Dubai Health Authority stressed the importance of adhering to the precautionary measures and measures to prevent infection with “Covid-19” disease and avoid its negative repercussions on the individual and society in general, noting the efforts made by all concerned authorities to address the pandemic by spreading awareness and health education and immunizing members of the community with vaccines It enhances the body’s immunity and reduces the negative complications of the disease.

Dr. Hind Al-Awadi, Head of the Health Promotion and Education Department at the Dubai Health Authority, called on community members to adhere to preventive measures, including sanitary isolation, to prevent the transmission of infection among community members, referring to the scientific studies that showed that the Corona virus causes the “Covid-19” disease. It is contagious in the first 10 days of infection, as the infection is at its highest levels during the first days, and begins to decrease between days / seventh and tenth, even if the disease is without symptoms, and therefore must adhere to health isolation for a period of 10 days, in order to avoid contact and to maintain health And the safety of community members.

She explained that the isolation period ends after 10 days have passed from the date of the “PCR” examination, and the symptoms improve if they appear, and the patient has no symptoms or fever for the last 3 consecutive days without fever-reducing drugs, noting that undergoing a PCR examination is not required to end the isolation. Stressing the importance of adhering to the precautionary measures and making them a habit of two days, until the end of the pandemic, such as wearing masks, physical distancing at a distance of not less than two meters, and washing hands continuously.

Regarding the procedures that must be followed after the employee knows about his disease, Dr. Al-Awadi said: The injured employee must isolate himself in a separate room immediately after obtaining the positive result of the «PCR» examination and he must notify his immediate supervisor and the Human Resources Department, and the Dubai Health Authority will communicate with The injured person to complete the isolation procedures, noting that the injured person can initiate contact with the Dubai Health Authority on the toll-free number 800342 or download the COVID19-DXB application and follow the required steps.

She said: In the event that symptoms of the disease appear, the patient should call the Dubai Health Authority toll-free number 800342 to book an appointment for a medical consultation, or to use the counseling service available on the app, and in the event that there are no symptoms of the disease, the patient must remain in health isolation, whether at home or Institutional isolation facility for a period not exceeding 10 days, and there is no need for re-examination, indicating that it is possible to obtain a disease-free certificate after completing the health isolation period, by calling the toll-free number 800342 or through the COVID19-DXB application.

She stated that the application of home isolation is carried out in the event that the conditions and requirements of this isolation are provided for people who do not show any symptoms of the disease or the symptoms are simple, with the home complying with the requirements for isolation, including the availability of a separate room with a private bathroom, and the patient’s health status is stable, and none Residents of the house are among the most vulnerable groups, and the availability of means of communication such as the presence of an effective telephone, the commitment of the patient and those with him to the precautionary measures recommended in cases of home isolation, and the availability of a first aid kit that contains a temperature meter.

She drew attention to the groups most at risk from “Covid-19” disease, namely the age group over 60 years, and people who suffer from health problems such as diabetes patients and serious heart diseases such as cardiac ischemia, irregular high blood pressure, lung diseases and chronic respiratory diseases, including This includes moderate to severe asthma, chronic kidney disease and kidney failure, chronic liver disease, cancer patients who are still undergoing treatment, patients using biological or immunosuppressive drugs, patients with a history of organ transplantation, and people of any age who suffer from Obesity, or people who suffer from some basic medical conditions, especially if they are not well controlled, and any health condition that may weaken immunity, people of determination, and people who stay in long-term care centers.

Al-Awadhi indicated the importance of keeping the family of the injured person and the auxiliary workers during the home isolation period in rooms separate from the patient and monitoring the symptoms that may occur to them, and if they appear, they must call the toll-free number, and the medical mask must be used when other people are present or when the health care team is attending Washing hands for at least 20 seconds at least continuously, especially before and after preparing food and before eating, after using the bathroom, and after taking off medical masks and medical gloves, and whenever the hands appear dirty, and it is preferable to use paper towels to dry hands, and avoid touching the eyes and nose. The mouth is with unclean hands, pointing out that the number of health care providers should be limited according to the patients’ need for help, and that the caregiver should enjoy good health and not suffer from any chronic diseases.