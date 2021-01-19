The Dubai Health Authority stated that laboratory tests for Covid-19 have been stopped in 5 centers, due to the lack of need for them, which are “Al-Nakheel Mall, Dubai Mall, Mirdif Shopping Center, Hamriya Port Council, in addition to the Rapid Test Center in the Club Shabab Al-Ahly, whose services were transferred to the examination center in Al-Nasr Club, “starting today.

The authority announced the continuation of work in the laboratory testing centers for Covid-19, which require obtaining a prior appointment for the examination, namely: Al-Nasr Club (seven days a week), Al-Rashidiya Council, and Jumeirah Port Council, in addition to the Deira City Center and Mall of the Emirates centers, which are without Dates.





