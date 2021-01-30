In line with the efforts made by the various state agencies to control Covid-19, the Dubai Health Authority announced the start of vaccination with the “Sinopharma” vaccine against Covid-19, within the framework of the authority’s plans to diversify vaccines and provide opportunities for choosing between various vaccinations for those targeted by vaccination.

The authority confirmed, according to Dr. Farida Al Khaja, Executive Director of the Supportive Medical Services and Nursing and Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Vaccination of Covid-19 at the Dubai Health Authority, that the authority will allocate, from tomorrow (Sunday) three health centers, which are: (Nad Al Hammar, Al Tawar, and Al Mankhool) ), To vaccinate all citizens, residents over 60 years of age and holders of Dubai residency, from pre-registered lists.

Al-Khaja pointed out that the authority will expand the vaccination campaign with the Sinopharm vaccine during the next stage, as part of the series of prevention against Covid-19 that it adopts, and as part of its efforts to maintain the health and safety of society.





