The Dubai Health Authority announced the start of vaccination with the “Sinopharm” vaccine against “Covid-19”, as part of its plans to diversify vaccines and provide the opportunity to choose between various vaccinations for those targeted by vaccination.

The Executive Director of the Supportive Medical Services and Nursing and the Head of the Steering Committee for the Vaccination of “Covid-19” in the Authority, Dr. Farida Al Khaja, confirmed that the authority will allocate, from today, three health centers, Nad Al Hammar, Al Tawar and Al Mankhool, to vaccinate citizens and residents who are over 60 years old. And Dubai residency holders, from the previously registered lists.

She pointed out that the authority will expand vaccination with the “Sinopharm” vaccine during the next stage, as part of its efforts to preserve the health and safety of society.





