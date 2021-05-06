The Dubai Health Authority, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality and the British Standards Institute (BSI), organized a virtual awareness workshop entitled: “Health and safety in the workplace in light of the (Covid-19) pandemic, with the participation of more than 300 people from inside and outside the country. To spread health awareness, on the occasion of the World Day for Safety and Health in the Workplace.

The workshop, moderated by the head of the Quality Management Systems Department in Quality Management and Institutional Excellence at the authority, Alia Obaid Al Tayer Al Marri, discussed the importance of maintaining the health and safety of customers, employees and partners, in addition to highlighting developments and best practices in occupational health and safety in light of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The workshop, in which Dubai Municipality and the British Standards Institute participated, dealt with a number of axes related to the role of leadership in influencing the health and well-being of employees during the pandemic, the flexibility approach adopted by the Dubai Municipality in working with employees in light of the pandemic, and how these methods contributed to the success of the workflow without The presence of any obstacles, in addition to the prevention methods that the Dubai Health Authority has adopted to protect its employees from infection with “Covid-19”.

It is worth noting that the Dubai Health Authority is the first health institution in the emirate to obtain international accreditation ISO / PAS 45005: 2020, general guidelines for safe work during the Covid-19 pandemic.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

